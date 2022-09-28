Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run October 6 – November 13, 2022.

Sep. 28, 2022  
THE MOUSETRAP by Agatha Christie Comes to the Lonny Chapman Theatre

The Group Rep will present the first play in their 50th Anniversary Season, Agatha Christie's timeless tale of "whodunnit" THE MOUSETRAP, directed by Jules Aaron, produced by Melissa Kaye Bontempt and Kathleen Delaney. Seven strangers are stranded at Monkswell Manor during a blizzard when a police sargeant unexpectedly arrives, worried that a murderer-at-large is among the guests. Before he can investigate, one of them is killed. Will the police be able to solve the case before another "mouse" falls? The world's longest continuously running play since 1952, The Mousetrap continues to delight and intrigue mystery lovers of all ages.

The Group Rep Cast features the talents of Todd Andrew Ball (Giles Ralston), Peter Henry Bussian (Christopher Wren), Lareen Faye (Mrs. Boyle), Tavish Grade (Mollie), Alec Helton (Sergeant Trotter), Hisato Masuyama (Mr. Paravacini), Anica Petrovic (Miss Casewell) and Chris Winfield (Major Metcalf). Alec Anderson Carrasco (Understudy - Christopher Wren).

The Group Rep Production Team includes Jules Aaron (Director), Melissa Kaye Bontempt (Producer) & Kathleen Delaney (Producer), Mareli Mitchel-Shields (Set Design), Douglas Gabrielle (Lighting Design), Angela M. Eads (Costume Design), Steve Shaw (Sound Design), Doug Haverty (Graphic Design), Kristin Stancato (Online Marketing), Michael Gabiano (Social Media), Nora Feldman (Public Relations), John Ledley (Stage Manager), Paul D. Reid (Assistant to the Director), Anica Petrovic (Wig & Make-up Design), Doug Engalla (Promotional Video & Photography), Bita Arefnia (Stage Hand/Props), Linnea Ingesson (Stage Hand/Props) and Renaud Warrick (Stage Hand).

Come celebrate the 70th Anniversary of this beloved play as GRT celebrates its 50th Anniversary! Special Opening, Thursday Evening, October 6 at 8 pm; the play will run October 6 - November 13, 2022. Friday and Saturday Evenings at 8 pm with Sunday Matinees at 2 pm. General Admission: $35. Seniors & Students with ID: $30. Parties 10+: $25. For Tickets, Low-Priced Season Subscriptions & Health/Safety protocols visit www.thegrouprep.com . For more information leave word at 818.763.5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre, Main Stage - First Floor, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood, 91601. Free street parking.


