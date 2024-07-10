THE LIGHT REMAINS Comes to The Elite Theatre Company Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Elite Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of The Lights Remains – a play by Arriana Rodriguez directed by Hayley Silvers. The production runs for five weeks, from Friday, July 19th with a final performance on Sunday, August 18th. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm with a special Thursday performance on August 15th. Information at www.theelite.org.

The Light Remains tells the story of Eva Kravitz and Faye Dumont at a pivotal point in their lives; the end of their time in high school. In the final days of classes, as they get ready for prom, and prepare for graduation, Eva tradgically passes away. Suddenly Faye is left to cope with this time of commencment, without her best friend. The Light Remains is a show about love and loss. It is about learning to grieve while tackling the guilt of continuing to live your life, when someone else has lost theirs. This world premier production is certain to break your heart, and then heal it back together again.

The Elite Theatre Company has been entertaining, educating, and enriching its audience since 1994. After 19 seasons at the Petit Playhouse in Oxnard’s Historic Heritage Square, the theatre company moved to its present, larger venue at Channel Islands Harbor Fisherman’s Wharf at the site of the old Maritime Museum, a facility that elevated The Elite’s ability to produce the highest-quality theater in Ventura County on its Main and South stages. The Elite Theatre Company is a non-profit 501©(3) organization, as well as a proud member of the Four-Star Theater Awards Committee and the alliance of Ventura County Theaters.

