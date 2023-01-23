THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT West Coast Premiere to be Presented at The Fountain Theatre in February

What's more important: writing the truth, or telling a good story? The Fountain Theatre will present the West Coast premiere of the Broadway hit play, The Lifespan of a Fact, by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. Simon Levy directs for a February 18 opening, with performances continuing through April 2 on the Fountain's indoor stage. Previews begin February 15.

Based on the nonfiction book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, this highly entertaining, very funny new play follows Fingal (Jonah Robinson), a young intern at an elite New York magazine. Fingal's first assignment from his editor (Inger Tudor) is to fact check an essay written by a highly celebrated and cantankerous author (Ron Bottitta as John D'Agata). What Jim finds turns his world upside down. Thought-provoking, with zinging one-liners, The Lifespan of a Fact explodes into a hilarious slugfest between "facts" and "truth," making it hard to imagine a play ever being more timely.

"The play urges us to take a harder look at the content we read and the stories we're told - even from sources we trust," says Fountain artistic director Stephen Sachs.

"What I love about this play is that it's based on a true story, and that it tackles the concepts of 'fact' and 'truth' in a theatrical context through three wonderfully contrasting, funny and compulsive/obsessive characters," says Levy. "When you're writing a nonfiction piece about a real person, are 'facts' and 'truth' negotiable? Or is it okay to make stuff up for the sake of a good story?"

D'Agata and Fingal's book received critical attention from multiple publications including NPR, The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times. It was subsequently named a "Top 10 Most Crucial Book" by the editors of Slate, a "Best Book of the Year" by the Huffington Post and an "Editor's Choice" by The New York Times Book Review. The stage adaptation, which opened on Broadway in 2018 starring Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones, was called "terrifically engaging" by The New York Times in its "Critic's Pick" review.

The Fountain's creative team includes scenic designer Joel Daavid, lighting designer Alison Brummer, sound designer Marc Antonio Pritchett, costume designer Michael Mullen, video designer Nicholas Santiago and properties designer Joyce Hutter. The production stage manager is Hannah Raymond. Stephen Sachs and James Bennett produce for The Fountain Theatre.

The Fountain Theatre is dedicated to presenting outstanding theater that challenges thinking while shining an artistic light on social justice issues and on the diverse voices and cultures within L.A. Recent productions include the world premiere of Detained by France-Luce Benson, a gripping docudrama based on interviews with longtime U.S. residents held in immigration detention, and with their family members, advocates, attorneys and representatives of ICE; a "hyper-staged" reading of Roe by Lisa Loomer presented as a call to action in the face of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade; and the Los Angeles premiere of Steven Levenson's powerful play about history and personal responsibility, If I Forget. Mayor Eric Garcetti joined with the Los Angeles City Council to commend the Fountain for "achieving a position of leadership in the Los Angeles theatre community... producing meaningful new plays of social and political importance that enrich the lives of the citizens of Los Angeles." The Fountain Is the recipient of the Los Angeles Drama Circle's Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in theater, presented for "outstanding productions of meaningful new plays and first-class performances spanning three decades." Los Angeles Times theater critic Charles McNulty called the Fountain "L.A.'s most enterprising intimate theater [that] continues to punch far above its weight... No L.A. theater has done a better job of asking us to reexamine our lives through the lens of acute contemporary drama this year than the Fountain."

Performance Details:

The Lifespan of a Fact runs February 18 through April 2, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.; and Mondays at 8 p.m. (dark Monday, Feb. 20 and Monday, March 13). Three preview performances will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15; Thursday, Feb. 16 and Friday, Feb. 17, all at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$45; Pay-What-You-Want seating is available every Monday night in addition to regular seating (subject to availability); all previews are Pay-What-You-Want.

The Fountain Theatre is located at 5060 Fountain Avenue (at Normandie) in Los Angeles. Secure, on-site parking is available for $5. The Fountain Theatre is air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible. Patrons are invited to relax before and after the show at the Fountain's indoor/outdoor café.

For reservations and information, call (323) 663-1525 or go to www.FountainTheatre.com.