THE KING & I, AND PAUL Opens June 3rd, 2023, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

This new comedy brings hilarity and heart to the stage this June with a story of passion, chaos, and one grave mistake.

By:
THE KING & I, AND PAUL opens June 3rd, 2023, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre. The play follows Susan and Paul, a seemingly average couple, who are moving in together for the first time. While knee-deep in boxes and packing paper, Paul makes what may be his most regretful mistake. The couple dives into comedic chaos as they try to hide the damage from an unexpected guest.

"These people very much exist in our daily lives. While funny, their experiences are grounded in a realism that is so inherently human. Life can be bleak, but even in the darkness, humor exists and that's a beautiful thing," says Angelique Fustukjian, co-writer of the play and co-founder of Sunny Gingham. The King & I, and Paul is a story we've all lived in one way or another, and audiences everywhere will certainly see themselves in Susan and Paul (for better or for worse).

The King & I, and Paul's playwrights double as leading actors in the play. Matthew Namik (co-writer & co-founder) plays the titular character, Paul, and Angelique Fustukjian appears as his bold and everything-but-mild girlfriend, Susan. They are joined onstage by Emilio Rodríguez, starring as Germano (Pai) who really turns the play on its head. Rodríguez is making his Los Angeles theatrical debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Namik and Fustukjian, both very familiar with the comedic side of life, write an outlandish yet relatable farce. "This is a bit of an ode to Lucille Ball and her ability to convince us to reason with the unreasonable and believe the unbelievable," Namik said. "I wanted to create something that would give audiences what I Love Lucy gave to me growing up."

Wayne Remington is debuting as a director but is no stranger to the theatre. A native Angeleno, Remington has been acting in LA since his youth. Having performed with Matthew and Angelique for some time now, Remington was ready to jump into this new role head first. His careful exploration of each moment in the script brings out the heart and nuance needed to make such a farce so believable and relatable. "I hope the audience leaves thinking about how much they love their best friend. Their quirks. All of their flaws and how it makes them perfect," expresses Remington.




SICK, Recounting 1973 Struggle To Declassify Homosexuality As A Mental Illness, Premieres
SICK, Recounting 1973 Struggle To Declassify Homosexuality As A Mental Illness, Premieres At 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

The new docu-dramedy SICK, premiering June 9th at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, tells the story of the early 1970s struggle to remove homosexuality from the American Psychiatric Association's Manual of Mental Disorders.

Interview: Natalie Paris Empowers Her Reprise of Jane Seymour in SIX
Interview: Natalie Paris Empowers Her Reprise of Jane Seymour in SIX

The North American ‘Aragon’ tour of Six has made its Los Angeles stop, currently playing at the Pantages Theatre, with dates at Segerstrom following on June 13, 2023. Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage co-direct the cast of the Six queens: Khaila Wilcoxon, Storm Lever, Natalie Paris, Olivia Donalson, Courtney Mack and Gabriela Carrillo. I had the opportunity to throw out a few queries to Natalie, a veteran of many Six productions who fiercely portrays Henry VIII’s third wife Jane Seymour.

This Apocalyptic Solo Comedy MACBETH Is Blowing Up The Hollywood Fringe!
This Apocalyptic Solo Comedy MACBETH Is Blowing Up The Hollywood Fringe!

The 55-minute debut solo show of LA-based comedian Jill Young is taking the Hollywood theatre scene by storm. Entitled Little Stars Youth Theatre presents: MACBETH (a solo show), this metatheatrical marriage of slapstick comedy and queer existential angst premieres this June at the Broadwater Studio Stage.

THE BOX to Make LA Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June
THE BOX to Make LA Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Patrick Hamilton will present The Box as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, running from June 3rd to June 18th at The Zephyr Theater. A fast paced and whip-smart dark comedy, The Box won almost every major award at The New York Theater Festival, including Best Play, Best Actress, and Best Director.


DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to CASA 0101 Theater in June
BIRDS AND THE CURIOSITY Comes to the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June
GMCLA 2023 GALA Honors Mayor Karen Bass and Disney Concerts
Hundreds of Drones to Take Over Gloria Molina Grand Park's 4th of July Block Party

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
