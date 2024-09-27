THE INFINITY SHOW to be Presented at the Helen Borgers Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Infinity Show Created and performed by Brian Sonia-Wallace, directed by Linda Ravenswood will be presented next Saturday 10/5 at 5 PM at the Helen Borgers Theater as part of their 2024 Poetry Series!

For ten years, poet Brian Sonia-Wallace has been interviewing strangers to write them poems on a typewriter about their lives. In this one-hour, one-man show, he combines clowning with sacred reading practices to create a dialogue with the audience about dreams: the ones you've found, shared, abandoned, and rediscovered. Every performance creates a new poem, the subject of that poem: you.

The Infinity Show was created in residency at the LA LGBT Center, and this will be its Long Beach debut at the Long Beach Shakespeare Company!

General admission $15

Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater. Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.

Comments