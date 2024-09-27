News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE INFINITY SHOW to be Presented at the Helen Borgers Theater

The show will debut on October 5.

By: Sep. 27, 2024
The Infinity Show Created and performed by Brian Sonia-Wallace, directed by Linda Ravenswood will be presented next Saturday 10/5 at 5 PM at the Helen Borgers Theater as part of their 2024 Poetry Series!

For ten years, poet Brian Sonia-Wallace has been interviewing strangers to write them poems on a typewriter about their lives. In this one-hour, one-man show, he combines clowning with sacred reading practices to create a dialogue with the audience about dreams: the ones you've found, shared, abandoned, and rediscovered. Every performance creates a new poem, the subject of that poem: you.

The Infinity Show was created in residency at the LA LGBT Center, and this will be its Long Beach debut at the Long Beach Shakespeare Company!

General admission $15

Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater. Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.




Videos