THE ILENE GRAFF HOLIDAY SHOW Comes To Catalina Jazz Club In Hollywood Next Month

Grammy Award-nominated TV mom (Mr. Belvedere) and Broadway veteran Ilene Graff (Grease, I Love My Wife) is set to bring her holiday show to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show only on Thursday, December 9, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Catalina Jazz Club and Chris Isaacson Presents. Led by musical director Ben Lanzarone, the show will also feature special guests Todd Graff, Glenn Rosenblum, and Harlan Boll.

Graff will perform a host of holiday songs inspired by the great Christmas television specials of the '60s and '70s that were always a highlight of the season. The evening will combine the joy of the holidays with the joy of finally being able to celebrate together once again. There will be candy, dreidels, and jingle bells for all, and maybe even a visit from Santa himself! Graff's husband, ASCAP Award-winning composer Ben Lanzarone serves as musical director and will bring his sparkling arrangements and incomparable piano playing to the show. Combining humor, heart, great music, and the spirit of the marvelous Andy Williams Christmas Specials, the evening will be a holly jolly celebration of the most wonderful time of the year.

Graff's special guests will be her brother, Tony Award-nominee Todd Graff (for his role in Baby), who wrote and directed the musical films Camp, Bandslam, and Joyful Noise; local theatre favorite Glenn Rosenblum, who BroadwayWorld.com called, "the New Prince of Los Angeles Cabaret;" and legendary Hollywood publicist Harlan Boll, who will share some juicy celeb stories as well as his beautiful voice.