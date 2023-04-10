THE GODFATHER Will Be Streamed at The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills as Part of Month-Long 86th Anniversary Celebration

THE GODFATHER, the Academy Award-winning film starring Al Pacino and Diane Keaton directed by Francis Ford Coppola is coming up next on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills month-long celebration of their 86th Anniversary this month. Get your tickets 25 cents movie tickets today at retro 1937 ticket prices.

Nine classic films, including two Double Features, and two live stage shows, which are each priced at $30 (side and back), $35 (center) and $40 VIP (center, including medium popcorn), will be presented during the month of April at the historic theatre from April 16 - 30, 2023, located at 8556 Wilshire Boulevard (at La Cienega Boulevard), Beverly Hills, CA 90211.

Tickets are available on the Fine Arts Beverly Hills website, Click Here and on the Fine Arts App available on Google Play Store and the Apple App store, as well as at https://www.fandango.com/ and https://www.atomtickets.com/



Shawn Far, Owner of the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills said, "Friday, April 21st of this month will mark our official 86th Anniversary, so we will be showing back to back the two movies that opened our theatre on April 21, 1937: THAT GIRL FROM PARIS starring Lily Pons, Jack Oakie and Gene Raymond at 7:15 p.m., followed by BLACK LEGION starring Humphrey Bogart, Anne Sheridan, Dick Foran and Erin O'Brien-Moore at 10:00 p.m. at Retro Movie Ticket prices of twenty-five cents per film. Theatergoers are requested to bring lots of quarters and exact change."



Jerry A. Blackburn, Programmer of Public Programming and Sr. Manager of Theatre Operations for the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills said, "In addition to the 10 films we are screening, we are also pleased to offer our guests two live stage shows. On Saturday, April 22nd at 8:00 p.m., actress and comedienne, Karen Knotts, will entertain theatergoers with stories of her late father, Don Knotts, and his prolific life and career in show business on stage, film and television, with the Los Angeles Premiere of her one-person show, TIED UP IN KNOTTS! $40 VIP ticket buyers will also receive of copy of Karen Knott's book, 'Tied Up In Knotts: My Dad and Me.' We will close out our theatre's anniversary celebration on Sunday, April 30th at 7:00 p.m. with a live presentation of a cabaret-style jazz show about the life and career of Buddy Ebsen, entitled, MY BUDDY: THE OTHER SIDE OF OZ, starring Buddy's daughter, singer, songwriter, recording artist and actress, Kiki Ebsen, backed by a top notch four-piece band. $40 VIP ticket buyers will also receive of copy of Kiki Ebsen's CD, 'Scarecrow Sessions.'"



The Schedule for the Anniversary Month of April 2023 includes:

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.: THE GODFATER

Friday, April 21st at 7:15 p.m.: THAT GIRL FROM PARIS. The movie debuted at the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills on opening day, April 21, 1937.

Friday, April 21st at 10:00 p.m.: BLACK LEGION. The movie debuted at the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills on opening day, April 21, 1937.

Saturday, April 22nd Double Feature at 1:30 p.m.: THE RELUCTANT ASTRONAUT and THE GHOST AND MR. CHICKEN starring Don Knotts, tickets are Fifty-Cents for the two movies.

Saturday, April 22nd at 8:00 p.m.: TIED UP IN KNOTTS! starring actress and comedienne, KAREN KNOTTS in the Los Angeles Premiere of a stage show saluting the career of her late father, comedic actor, Don Knotts. Here's a Sneak Peak of what to expect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3j3KWHbBrA&list=PL2hdT8hUSqzZbmZiPmGNcPqT69O4hlFdH&index=9&t=4s&ab_channel=KarenKnotts

Saturday, April 22nd at 11:30 p.m.: THE EXORIST - THE VERSION YOU'VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE with additional footage, which was released in the year 2000, will be shown. 2023 marks the 50th Anniversary of the original film, THE EXORCIST, which was first shown in February 1973 at the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills, as one of a select number of theatres nationwide chosen to exhibit the film.

Sunday, April 23rd Double Feature at 2:00 p.m.: FRANKENSTEIN and DRACULA. This Double Feature was one of the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills original bookings back in August 1938.

Sunday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m.: THE GREAT RACE

Sunday, April 30th at 7:00 p.m.: MY BUDDY: THE OTHER SIDE OF OZ - A CABARET-STYLE JAZZ SHOW starring Singer/Songwriter/Recording Artist/Actress KIKI EBSEN celebrating the life and career of her late father, Stage, Film and Television star, Buddy Ebsen. Kiki Ebsen will be backed by a band consisting of Jeff Colella, Piano; Chris Colangelo, Acoustic Bass; Kendall Kay, Drums and Rob Lockhart, Woodwinds. Here's a Sneak Peak of what to expect: https://youtu.be/mghPVss5NAM



For further information, please call the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills at 424-438-4013 or visit online at Click Here The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills has limited Box Office Hours. The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills has limited Box Office Hours. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Box Office on Fridays from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. - 12 Noon, Sundays from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and 30 minutes before any scheduled show.



Network with you on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Fine-Arts-Theatre-Beverly-Hills-102834781234540/ and on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/fineartstheatrebeverlyhills/?hl=en Free Parking is available the Beverly Hills City Garage, 321 South La Cienega Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 after 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and all-day Saturday and Sunday. Free Parking is available at Parking Meters after 6:00 p.m., or after 7:00 p.m.

