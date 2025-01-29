THE FUNNY THING ABOUT MEN Comes to the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back by popular demand, British-born playwright Mandy Williams will return to the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival with The Funny Thing About Men, her one-woman show. Presented by Combined Artform/Asylum, the production takes the stage on February 12 at 8:30 p.m. at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Mandy Williams invites you into her home as she humorously explores domestic life and the inner thoughts of women. Through a comedic lens, she offers a poignant view of the serious dynamics of modern relationships, capturing the fun, faith, and frailty of becoming a middle-aged woman. Williams fearlessly performs using song, dance, roller skates, and the occasional ukulele solo to showcase her hilarious observations on life and love.

The Funny Thing About Men promises a playful and light-hearted insight into relationships, seen from the personal perspective of playwright Mandy Williams.

