THE DIGNITY CIRCLE at Central Works Extends Run

The play will now run through July 30.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

The second production of Central Works 2023 Season, Lauren Smerkanich’s THE DIGNITY CIRCLE, is filled with grit and a bit of grift and was developed in the CW Writers Workshop. Lauren Smerkanich’s play has extended through July 30.

A mystery wrapped up in a con-game THE DIGNITY CIRCLE was met with an ecstatic response and full attendance, prompting an extension. “Smerkenich’s play slowly peels away women’s despair to expose the depth of their loneliness.” Patricia L. Morin, Theatrius.

Ms. Smerkanich joined the CW Writers Workshop in 2020 where she developed the play. THE DIGNITY CIRCLE is directed by Gary Graves with an ensemble cast featuring Heather Kellogg Baumann, Dov Hassan*, Sierra Marcks*, Rebecca Pingree, Kim Ridgeway and Adam Roy (*members AEA).

“I wanted the audience to recognize and empathize with my characters' loneliness…”   remarks playwright Lauren Smerkanich “...so as to perhaps provide greater understanding into how these gifting circles succeed in conning their victims again and again and again.”

“I learned about gifting circles a few years ago and was immediately fascinated by the people who both perpetuate, and fall for, these cons.  In THE DIGNITY CIRCLE, I'm interested in exploring the human desire to find an accepting community that offers the immediate rewards of recognition and praise (and, in this case, cash.) I’m exploring how corruptible the allure of power can be, and how badly we can hurt one another, even if we start with the best of intentions. “ - - Lauren Smerkanich 




