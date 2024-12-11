THE CIVIL TWILIGHT World Premiere Extends at the Broadwater Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere play, THE CIVIL TWILIGHT, written by Shem Bitterman, directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky and starring Taylor Gilbert and Andrew Elvis Miller is extending again due to overwhelming demand, through SUNDAY, JANUARY 26 at the Broadwater Studio Theatre, 1076 Lillian Way in Los Angeles. A twisty thriller that takes place over a single night during a once in a century storm, THE CIVIL TWILIGHT tells the story of what happens when a popular a.m. radio personality winds up trapped in a motel room in the Midwest with his biggest fan.

ABOUT “THE CIVIL TWILIGHT”

Comments writer Shem Bitterman, “I got this idea traveling across the country to see my son in at the University Missouri where he is studying journalism. I was struck by how the economic, cultural and population decline of Midwestern towns has left among those who remain an opening where hucksters and charlatans can, for a few bucks or some cheap outrage, offer a path to desperately needed change. In these areas, despite widespread disillusionment, hope lives on — in fact, hope is often all that is left.”

Director Ann Tobolowsky agrees, adding, “There is a deep longing for community and a desire to find connection. This play is a cautionary tale of what can happen when that impulse is betrayed. In the end, THE CIVIL TWILIGHT asks — what is the cost of a lie?”

The Cast of THE CIVIL TWILIGHT will feature: Taylor Gilbert as “Ann Carlson” and Andrew Elvis Miller as “John Pine."

Comments