THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE Moves To Zoom On November 7

Theatre 40 is presenting a rehearsed reading of the play The Christmas Truce by Phil Porter as the concluding event in its Fall 2022 Monday Night Seminars series. The reading was originally scheduled to take place in the theatre, but will now instead be presented virtually on Zoom on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Melanie MacQueen directs a cast of seventeen actors, including Daniel Leslie, Shawn Savage, Martin Thompson, Andrew Thacher, Tim Montoya, Kevin Dulude, Eric Keitel, William Hill, Michael Hovance, David Westbay, James Calvert, Matt Landig, Michele Schultz, Suzan Solomon, Kristin Towers-Rowles, Jean Mackie, Ann Ryerson.

The story is based on true happenings. In December of 1914 during World War One, peace broke out between the British and the German lines. They came together to celebrate Christmas, and then went back to killing each other. But it was an amazing and beautiful event.

To attend the performance, go to the home page of the Theatre 40 website, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207415®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Ftheatre40.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, click on the box marked "Monday Night Seminars" and access the Zoom link at 7 p.m. on November 7.

Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Theatre 40 is a professional, non-profit theatre company based in Beverly Hills.