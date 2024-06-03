THE BORDER, A Russian Anti-War Self-Confession, to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An important event for the theater community is on the horizon: the premiere of the Russian play 'The Border' by Sergei Davydov at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, to be held at the Actors Company, Let Live Theater. The one-man show will be presented by the non-profit theater company RimoVision Group, starring Misha Suvorov and is a part of Lyubimova 'Theatre against the war' movement.

'The Border' is a dramatic poem crafted using the autofictional method. The plot unfolds during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The main character, a young man from Moscow, opposes the war. To avoid becoming a victim of repression, he is forced to leave the country. However, his plans are shattered when he learns that his mother, who lives in a war zone on the border of two countries, is suering a heart attack. Amidst the bombings, the characters are forced to find ways of reconciliation and forgiveness in the midst of war and dictatorship.

The premiere of 'The Border' at the Hollywood Fringe Festival promises to be a powerful theatrical event, captivating audiences with its relevance and depth of theme.

Show Dates:

June 9th 12:00 pm (premiere) + Q&A session with writer LA - Berlin

June 13th 7:00 pm

June 30 7:30 pm

Address: Actors Company, Let Live Theater, 916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Supported by Russian America for Democracy in Russia.

More about the show: https://www.rimovisiongroup.org/our-shows-and-events/theborder

About RimoVision Group:

RimoVision Group is a non-profit theater group dedicated to supporting creative and cultural projects. Creative Theatre for All!

About the Playwright:

Sergei Davydov is a Russian playwright, writer and poet and holds an MA in Philology (HSE University, Moscow). The author of over 30 plays presented at stages throughout the world. His plays, novels and poems have been translated into many languages, including English, Japanese, Spanish, Italian and others.

About the Director:

Ray Hanna is a writer, director and producer (The awkward tale of carrot and those who art in heaven, Romeo and Juliet: wacky love story, Totally ridiculous - absolutely possible and others). Founder and artistic director of RimoVision Group.

About the Performer:

Misha Suvorov is a trained actor from Saint Petersburg, Russia. Sanford Meisner Center 2016 graduate and RimoVision loyal group member since 2023, Misha works on stage, TV and in film.

Comments