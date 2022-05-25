THE BEARER OF BAD NEWS Comes to Hollywood Fringe in June

The newly established Unladylike Theatre presents The Bearer of Bad News at Hollywood Fringe Festival for three dates in June 2022 at The Other Space Theater (at The Actor's Company). The Bearer of Bad News explores the intersection of identity and purpose set against the backdrop of a world irrevocably altered by climate change.

In this collaborative creation written by non-binary playwright Alex Kingsley, three actors play nine roles. These very same actors-Ashley Victoria Robinson (award-winning comic book creator and podcaster), Tiana Randall-Quant (BLKLST Co-Founder), and voice actor Kendell Byrd-founded Unladylike in 2022.

The 55 minute play will run on Saturday, June 4 at 7:00pm, Sunday, June 12 at 1:00pm, and Saturday, June 25 at 5:30pm. The Other Space Theater (at The Actor's Company) is located at 916 N. Formosa Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046.Tickets cost $10. For more information, please visit https://unladyliketheatre.com or go directly to the ticket page here: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7507?tab=tickets.

SYNOPSIS:

In the not-too-distant future, a corporeal tragedy is taking place. Animals are dying out and young women are tasked with bringing their fetuses to term and bearing their offspring in order to protect and save paramount endangered species. A young bearer named Samantha struggles to discover her place in the world and adjust to her new status as a "Bearer" (spoiler alert: it is not one of privilege). The rest of the world-her parents, doctors, and society-can't comprehend what or why she is doing this, leaving her in her own private world."