THE BEAR's Edwin Lee Gibson To Star In Center Theatre's Group's New Production FETCH CLAY, MAKE MEN

Golden Globe winner and dance legend Debbie Allen will direct the production.

2022 Golden Globe nominee and Obie Award winner Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear) will star as Stephin Fetchit (a stage name for Lincoln Perry) in Will Power's Fetch Clay, Make Man at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, California via the Centre Theatre Group and LeBron James' The SpringHill Company.

The production will begin June 18 and run through July 16, with opening night set for June 25. Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen is directing.

2023 Drama Desk nominee Ray Fisher will co-star along with GIbson. Fisher will reprise his role as Muhammad Ali, one that he performed in the play's Off-Broadway premiere at New York Theatre Workshop in 2013. Fisher and Gibson will be joined by Wilkie Ferguson II as Brother Rashid, Alexis Floyd as Sonji Clay, and Bruce Nozick as William Fox.

Inspired by true events, the work tracks the unlikely friendship between the heavyweight champion and Fetchit. The latter, a somewhat controversial figure, is considered the first successful Black film actor, but he primarily found that success playing roles deeply steeped in racist stereotypes-his onscreen persona was famously billed as "The Laziest Man in the World."

"Whatever opinion one has about Mr. Perry's Stepin' Fetchit, the man and his character are such important, complex and nuanced figures," said Gibson. "They extend far beyond art and cinema, into current social and historical archetypes. It's great to be back in the room with Will (Power). His voice and perspective is so unique. After years of watching Debbie Allen's evolution as an artist, how can I not be anything but excited to be in the room with her."

The Los Angeles production will feature set design by Sibyl Wickersheimer, costume design by Sara Ryung Clement, lighting design by Tom Ontiveros, sound design by Lindsay Jones, and projection design by Pablo Molina. Casting is by Kim Coleman, and Ed De Shae is stage manager.

The production will be the first stage project for The SpringHill Company, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter to develop and produce works about sports and entertainment. Their screen work has included The Shop, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Hustle, and What's My Name: Muhammad Ali, among other titles.

Tickets are currently on sale at CenterTheatreGroup.org.




Recommended For You