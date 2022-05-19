THE ANNIE SPRINKLE PROJECT Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

THE ANNIE SPRINKLE PROJECT: Reflections of A Post Porn Modernist comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June.

A powerful interactive show highlighting feminism, sex positivity, radical love and the healing power of theatre in the time of hardship.

SOPHIA LAPAGLIA brings to light the iconic story of porn star turned performance artist Annie Sprinkle. Through recounts of Zoom interviews held with Annie herself during the height of the 2020 pandemic lockdown, Sophia explores Annie's one woman show POST PORN MODERNIST. With Annie Sprinkle's voice and collaboration, THE ANNIE SPRINKLE PROJECT features personal stories, interviews and a mirroring between the worlds of two women bringing a feminist, sex positive movement to the stage.

Playing at the Hollywood Fringe Festival at the Complex Theater

Click here for: Tickets and Info

June 4 at 9:00 pm

June 11 at 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm

June 25 at 7:00 pm

The June 25th showing will be live streamed - the showing is in Pacific Time.