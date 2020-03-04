THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT Extends Through March 28

Storybook Theatre's version of Beatrix Potter's classic tale has hopped into Theatre West.

Thanks to robust audience and critical response, the show is extending an additional week. As always at Storybook, there will be plenty of audience participation and singing and dancing. You can even expect audience members to join in a special version of "The Bunny Hop." This funny version is specifically created to appeal to children and the whole family.

The cast includes Alex Mashikian, Ashley Fox Linton, Kathy Garrick, Saratoga Ballantine, Will Collyer and David P. Johnson.

Nominated for three 2020 Valley Theatre Awards! Best Children's Production; Best Director of a Children's Production (Anthony Gruppuso); Best Actor in a Children's Production (Alex Mashikian).

Special accommodations for birthday parties and school field trips can be made at (818) 761-2203. For more information call 818) 761-2203 or visit www.theatrewest.org.





