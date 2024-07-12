THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Open At The Wayward Artist

The Wayward Artist will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is the winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book. It has charmed audiences across the country for years with its effortless wit and humor showcasing an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents tweens vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. 

Performances will take place: Friday, July 12 at 7:30pm Saturday, July 13 at 7:30pm; Sunday, July 14 at 2:00pm Thursday, July 18 at 7:30pm; Friday, July 19 at 7:30pm Saturday, July 20 at 7:30pm; Sunday, July 21 at 2:00pm Thursday, July 25 at 7:30pm; Friday, July 26 at 7:30pm Saturday, July 27 at 7:30pm; Sunday, July 28 at 2:00pm

TICKETS: Adults $25

http://www.thewaywardartist.org 657-205-6273




