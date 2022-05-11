TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE To Present World Premiere At The BROADWATER In Los Angeles

Queer comedy musical TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE will make its stage debut this summer in Hollywood, under the direction of Ashley Ward. The musical follows a group of friends in a summer internship program who create a sentient ad-sales algorithm and learn to prioritize friendship over "getting ahead" in the workplace, in an allegory for trans parenting and LGBTQIA+ friendship underscored with joy, cheese, and mad science.

The Los Angeles premiere will feature five performances during the Hollywood Fringe Festival, all of which will also be streamed online for anyone in the world to watch. Tickets are now available to purchase for shows June 5, 11, 12, 18, and 21.

The cast features Aliza Pearl as Mary Coral; Bonnie Gordon as Lavender Terra; Jessica Reiner-Harris as Faun Terra; Kelby Jo McClellan as MARSH; Rob Warner as Norton Norton; and Xander Jeanneret as Billie Pepper. Eric Michaud is the choreographer, producing the show are Morgan Peters (also swing for all roles) and Kiri Callaghan. Atelier Abene, New York stylists and costumers known for their work with Sleep No More, will be costuming the show. TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE was written by Laser Malena-Webber and E. Aaron Wilson.

"LGBTQIA+ musical theatre representation is often focused in trauma or mockery, but this musical changes the game," said Shannon Gaffney, NYC theater critic.

The TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE creative team released a concept album last year that peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Cast Recordings chart. A video game featuring the musical's story and sounds was also released by SuperTry Studios.

"This musical is fun and full of sci-fi and robots, but it also tells a story from the inside of my heart as a trans non-binary person," said Malena-Webber. "I am so excited for people to hear this emotional and joyful story about a great queer group of friends dealing with anxiety and the challenges of being a person."

All performances take place at the Broadwater Black Box and online, and tickets are $10. TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE was selected for the prestigious Hollywood Fringe scholarship and will feature in related events around the Fringe Festival.