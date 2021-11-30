TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE Original Cast Album Hits Billboard Chart

The Original Cast Recording of Teaching a Robot to Love, a new musical by Laser Malena-Webber, E. Aaron Wilson, and Aubrey Turner, hit number 5 on the Cast Recordings Billboard chart today.

With a pop, rock, and dubstep musical score, the new grassroots musical is a modern queer Frankenstein story about a group of friends who create a sentient Siri-like sales robot and learn lessons about change and the nature of humanity. The album was released November 19 on all digital platforms and at teachingarobottolove.com.

"This musical is fun and full of sci-fi and robots, but it also tells a story from the inside of my heart as a trans non-binary person," said Malena-Webber, who wrote the book and lyrics for the musical. "I am so excited for people to hear this emotional and joyful story about a great queer group of friends dealing with anxiety and the challenges of being a person."

The recording features the vocal talents of Los Angeles-based cast Aliza Pearl, Amy Dallen, Bonnie Gordon, Xander Jeanneret, Zach Reino, and Morgan Peters. The new musical was written and workshopped during 2020 at the Center for New Musical Theater and online.