TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE to be Presented at Celebration Theatre

Celebration Theatre will welcome in The Divine this holiday season. Through three interwoven stories rooted in Native Hawaiian tradition (Kapaemahu), Islamic mysticism (djinn), and spiritual alchemy (the Rebis), this riveting original production unearths personal and cultural histories to reclaim trans wisdom, healing, power, and joy. Director Nico Pang (they/he, A New Brain, Hear THEM Loud) says, "Folklore and mythology have long shaped the traditions and teachings that define our cultures. But what happens when we reimagine these stories to unlock new possibilities for liberation and healing? By honoring the legacies of those who came before us, this production celebrates transness as not just identity, but as possibility and lineage-blood and chosen, ancient and futurist. I am incredibly proud to work with this dream team to bring these stories to life, and I hope audiences leave feeling both held and challenged."

Boasting a stellar all-trans ensemble including Vico Ortiz (they/them, HBO's Our Flag Means Death, Sex Lives of College Girls), Griffin Kelly (she/her, HBO's Book of Queer), Donato Fatuesi (she/they/Suga, HBO's The Stroll), and Germain (Gigi) Arroyo (they/them, Showtime's The Affair, CBS's S.W.A.T.), Tales of the Transcestors: The Divine brings audiences into a "world between worlds"-where lineage, desire, time, and space are fluid and ever-shifting.

"There is something unbelievably healing about building this show at this moment in time," says Producer Petey Gibson (he/him, FOX's ALERT, A.R.T.'s Becoming A Man). "To feel the warmth of my own trans ancestors uplifting the work, shining a light-it actually is pretty divine to unearth a future where we thrive, from a past that has always, always known us."

The stories were developed this year at Celebration Theatre following a search for emerging writers of TGNC identity. The winners of that search, Blaire Battle (she/they), Azad Namazie (they/them), and Kaila Tacazon (they/he), engaged with writing consultants Nico Pang (they/he) and June Carryl (she/her, BLUE) as well as a team of religious and cultural scholars to blend theatrical storytelling and historically-centered dramaturgy in the creation of this original work.

"For our third iteration of the Tales of the Transcestors series, Celebration Theatre has deepened its approach to the writing process with a unifying narrative focus that takes our patrons on a truly 'divine' journey from start to finish," shared Executive Director Christopher Maikish (he/him). "We are thrilled to be back in collaboration with Greenway Arts Alliance for this elevated work."

Mohammed Ojarigi, Producing Director of the Greenway Court Theatre, adds: "What this series accomplishes artistically, socially, and educationally continues to align so naturally with our mission at Greenway Arts Alliance; we are proud to support the uplifting of trans stories and the empathy it builds in our communities."

Featuring the inspired collaboration of a majority trans creative team, with lighting design by Niall Sulcer (she/they), sound design by Malick Ceesay (he/him), projection design by Tonz (they/them), and costume design by Leah Morrison (she/her). The show is stage managed by Chloe Baldwin (she/they/he), with assistant directing by Sarah Showich (they/them) and casting by resident Casting Director, Jami Rudofsky (she/her).

Thursday, Dec 12th - Doors: 7:30pm, Show 8pm with Opening Night Post-Show Reception

Friday, Dec 13th - Doors: 7:30pm, Show 8pm

Saturday, Dec 14th - Doors: 2:30pm, Show 3pm - *ASL Interpreted* Show followed by Talkback

Saturday, Dec 14th - Doors: 7:30pm, Show 8pm

