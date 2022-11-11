Super Soul Presents SUNDAY SCHOOL at Catalina Jazz Club
The Special Super Soul Year kicks off Sunday November 13 at 10PM.
Continuing to bring exciting talent and music to make magic during the 36th Year Anniversary of Hollywood's iconic Catalina Jazz Club, owner and Grande Dame Catalina announces the popular Super Soul Sunday School will take over the stage monthly.
Super Soul created by Jason Joseph has been a Los Angeles mainstay event for over 15 years and is dubbed "the ultimate music social event." The music is always first-class and you never know who is going to stop by and bring their musical wizardry to the club. The night will, as always, feature surprising guests. Some of the past pop-ins include Justin Timberlake, Lauryn Hill, Prince, John Mayer, etc.
It is a musicians' paradise and a place to hang with and enjoy the greats. Catalina calls it her, "favorite jam session and there is nothing that brings people together like music."
November 11, 2022
