Submissions Now Open For National Musical Theatre Writers' Pitching Conference

Audiences are getting ready to come back to the theatre. So producers are asking "What kind of musicals do they want to see?" You want their answer to be: A musical written by ME!

Imagine an opportunity to get a bunch of producers into a Zoom room, all at the same time, listening to you pitch your musical to them. New Musicals Inc. has created that very opportunity, just for you.

New Musicals Inc. has invited dozens of producers from Broadway and regional theatres, large and small, to join a Musical Theatre Pitch Conference.

Events include:

Friday evening July 16 - NMI Executive Director Scott Guy will call upon his many years of experience in the world of television and Emmy nominations to give you insight into the pitching process, from the writers' and producers' perspective.

Saturday July 17 - You'll try out your three-minute pitch on NMI staff for feedback who will help prepare you to meet producers.

Sunday July 18 - You will pitch to an intimate, friendly group of producers, who will give constructive and specific feedback on improving your pitch.

Week of July 19-23 - During the week of July 19th, each participating team will be given two separate opportunities to pitch live to a wide group of industry professionals. There will be a morning and an afternoon pitch session from Monday to Friday during the week. Participating teams will be pre-assigned to specific sessions.

After the conference - Following the entire process, all participating teams will be given the opportunity to create a web page on the NMI website (facilitated by NMI staff) that will include a logo, demo sound file, description and other information about their show (including links to outside websites/materials). These pages will be made available to all of the industry professionals who have taken part in the conference; as well as a much longer list of industry professionals across the country.

NOTE: A maximum of 60 participating writing teams will be able to sign up for the full conference. We are also accepting auditors for the conference who will not get to pitch live, but will still get the opportunity to have a webpage that will be circulated to the same list of industry professionals after the conference.

Participants can also sign up for Scott Guy's PITCH BOOTCAMP prior to the conference and polish your materials in advance. (Bonus! Conference registrants receive a $100 discount on the regular Pitch Boot Camp price).

The PITCH Conference weekend and Pitch Week are only $225 per writing team. Register by June 1 to get $50 off! For more info, and to register, visit https://nmi.org/conference-agenda.