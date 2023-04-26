Studio For Performing Arts LA, MAAC, And CSA Make History With Third Annual MENASA Diversity Showcase

The recent MENASA Diversity Showcase, held last Saturday on YouTube, was a triumphant success! This showcase served as an exceptional platform for actors of Middle Eastern, North African, South Asian, South West Asian, and North African (MENASA-SWANA) descent to present their skills and gain prominence in the film and television industry.



The MENASA Diversity Showcase, now in its third year, is co-produced by Walid Chaya, an Actor and Director of Studio For Performing Arts LA, along with Azita Ghanizada, Actress and President of the MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition. This year, the showcase was also supported by the Casting Society of America and featured over 60 actors delivering powerful and heartfelt monologues.



The main goal of the MENASA Diversity Showcase was to improve representation and inclusion of MENASA actors in the entertainment industry. With only a handful of MENASA actors being represented in mainstream media, this event presented an opportunity for these talented individuals to break into the industry and make their voices heard. The showcase aimed to level the playing field and offer an equal chance for actors from diverse backgrounds to be discovered.



The event received massive support from the industry, with 50 professionals, including casting directors, agents, managers, producers, and other VIPs from LA, NYC, DC, and beyond, volunteering their time to watch the showcase during the premiere or as a replay. The organizers extend a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of them for their support and recognition of the importance of diversity in the industry.



The showcase featured over 60 actors who prepared and presented their own one-minute family-friendly monologues. Their performances were moving and inspiring, highlighting the incredible talent and potential of MENASA actors.

The video of the MENASA Diversity Showcase will remain accessible to industry VIPs, providing a crucial platform for MENASA actors to be discovered. The organizers hope that this showcase will lead to more opportunities and increased representation for MENASA actors in the industry. They believe that diversity and inclusion are critical for a thriving and representative entertainment industry, and they are proud to have played a significant role in this essential event.



Actors interested in receiving updates about next year's showcase and related opportunities can join the mailing list at Studio For Performing Arts LA and are encouraged to join the MAAC Talent Database, both free of charge.



In conclusion, the MENASA Diversity Showcase was an outstanding success, bringing together talented actors, passionate industry professionals, and a shared commitment to diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. The organizers express their gratitude for the overwhelming support and encouragement received and look forward to witnessing the positive impact that this showcase will have on the industry.