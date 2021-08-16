Stray And The Soundtrack Celebrates Debut Album With CD Release Concert At The Federal NoHo

Stray And The Soundtrack, the new music collaboration between Shawn W. Smith and Michael Herlihy, will celebrate the release of their debut self-titled album with a CD release concert on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at The Federal NoHo, 5303 Lankershim Blvd in North Hollywood, CA. Doors open at 7:30pm and the show begins at 8:00pm. Tickets are $15 for General Admission and $25 for VIP (which includes a signed CD), and are on sale now at www.ticketweb.com/event/stray-and-the-soundtrack-album-the-federal-tickets/11236235?pl=shealy

Stray and the Soundtrack is the love child of Shawn W. Smith and Michael Herlihy, combining a collective 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, a love for all genres of music, and a flair for the theatrical. The concert will bring back live music to LA in the way that only Stray And The Soundtrack can with special guests Elle McLemore (Broadway's "Bring It On: The Musical," FOX's "Grease: Live!"), Carson Higgins ("American Idol" season 10, national tour of "American Idiot") and Lauren Tyler Scott ("For The Record: The Brat Pack," Postmodern Jukebox, and vocalist for Moby), event specific merchandise, and preview songs of what's to come next!

The band's eponymous debut collection features 11 original songs written, performed and produced by Shawn W. Smith and Michael Herlihy, plus a bonus track cover of Jim Steinman's "Bat Out Of Hell." Among the project's standouts are "Say Hi To The Devil" (a 70's-flavored jam band anthem), "Say When" (a 60's-style doowop jam), "Here On Mars" (a 90's-inspired alt rock banger), and "Don't Slip Away" (evoking memories of early 2000's prom ballads).

The creation of Stray And The Soundtrack originated when Shawn and Michael were touring the world working on "For The Record: The Brat Pack." Shawn hails from Buffalo, NY and is an accomplished actor/singer/songwriter who previously released a solo album, starred in multiple regional theatre casts across the country, and is currently a member of the national touring cast of "Waitress The Musical." Michael grew up in Lansdale, PA and is a masterful musician and producer who toured with "Chicago The Musical" and produced singles and records for various artists in the New York and Los Angeles areas.

Stray And The Soundtrack can be found on all streaming services and social media platforms (@StrayAndTheSoundtrack on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook & TikTok, and @StraySoundtrack on Twitter).

linktr.ee/StrayAndTheSoundtrack