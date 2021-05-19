Stephen Fry Cast in In OEDIPUS REX at LA Opera

Award-winning actor, writer and director Stephen Fry will perform the role of the Narrator in LA Opera's premiere of Stravinsky's Oedipus Rex.

Fry will record the audio for the role at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London for both the in-person and digitally streamed versions of the production, which will be conducted by James Conlon and will feature projected animations created by Manual Cinema. The production's remaining cast and creative team includes:

Russell Thomas, LA Opera's Artist in Residence, as Oedipus

J'Nai Bridges as Jocasta

John Relyea as both Creon and the Messenger

Morris Robinson as Tiresias

Robert Stahley as the Shepherd

Grant Gershon is the chorus director

Matthew Diamond is the director of the digital version

Admission is free, but ticketing is extremely limited and will be rolled out to select healthcare workers and first responders and to those most impacted by previous LA Opera cancelations first. For ticketing information and to sign up for more information about the digital stream, please visit LA Opera's website.

Stephen Fry is an English actor, screenwriter, author, playwright, journalist, poet, comedian, television presenter, film director and all-round national treasure.

Fry has written and presented several documentary series, contributed columns and articles for newspapers and magazines, appears frequently on radio, reads for voice-overs and has written four novels and three volumes of autobiography, Moab Is My Washpot, The Fry Chronicles and More Fool Me. His most recent works are Mythos, Heroes and Troy, a trilogy retelling the Greek myths from the Creation to the aftermath of the Trojan War.

For the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario Canada, during the summer of 2018 Stephen gave 13 presentations of his trilogy of one-man shows (39 performances in all) based on his book Mythos. In the summer of 2019 Stephen toured 7 UK theatres with the shows.

For more information about the opera, visit LAOpera.org/Oedipus.