Staged Reading of LIFE ON EARTH by Keliher Walsh to Take Place at Pico Playhouse This Month

Pico Playhouse will present a staged reading of the world premiere play Life on Earth by Keliher Walsh on Friday, November 18, at 8pm.

Two couples out in the desert on a birthday celebration camping trip. Dinosaur eggs and infidelities are unearthed, old wounds get opened up, and a visit from a local cult member provokes a confrontation with the couples' morality.

Featuring (in alphabetical order): Eve Gordon, Arye Gross, Erin McIntosh, Amy Pietz, and Todd Waring.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

DATE | TIME:

Friday, November 18, at 8pm

ADMISSION:

Free, but RSVP required

TICKET INFO:

Reservations may be made at www.lifeearth23@gmail.com.

LOCATION:

Pico Playhouse, 10508 W. Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90064.