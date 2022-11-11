Staged Reading of LIFE ON EARTH by Keliher Walsh to Take Place at Pico Playhouse This Month
The play follows two couples out in the desert on a birthday celebration camping trip. Dinosaur eggs and infidelities are unearthed, and old wounds get opened up.
Pico Playhouse will present a staged reading of the world premiere play Life on Earth by Keliher Walsh on Friday, November 18, at 8pm.
Two couples out in the desert on a birthday celebration camping trip. Dinosaur eggs and infidelities are unearthed, old wounds get opened up, and a visit from a local cult member provokes a confrontation with the couples' morality.
Featuring (in alphabetical order): Eve Gordon, Arye Gross, Erin McIntosh, Amy Pietz, and Todd Waring.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
DATE | TIME:
Friday, November 18, at 8pm
ADMISSION:
Free, but RSVP required
TICKET INFO:
Reservations may be made at www.lifeearth23@gmail.com.
LOCATION:
Pico Playhouse, 10508 W. Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90064.
