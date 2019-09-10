Stage Raw Announces Winners At Fifth Annual Awards Show For 2018-2019 Theatrical Excellence
The 2019 Stage Raw Theater Awards celebrate excellence on the Los Angeles stages in venues of 99-seats or under. This fifth annual celebration included productions that opened between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. Stage Raw is a community funded professional journalism website that was created in response to the decline of arts coverage in local mainstream and alternative media.The Awards ceremony was held Monday night, September 9, at Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles, and was co-hosted by IAMA Theatre Company and Ammunition Theatre Company ("Ammo").
The 2018-2019 Stage Raw Award Winners:
FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHY
Jen Albert - Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood, Theatre of NOTE
VIDEO/PROJECTION DESIGN
David Murakami - Bronco Billy - The Musical, Skylight Theatre Company
SOUND DESIGN
Jeff Gardner - American Saga: Gunshot Medley - Part 1, Rogue Machine Theatre
LIGHTING DESIGN
Matthew Brian Denman - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre
COSTUME DESIGN
Terri A. Lewis - The Little Foxes, Antaeus Theatre Company
*AND*
Michael Mullen - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Romero Mosley - Hype Man, The Fountain Theatre
CHOREOGRAPHY
Janet Roston - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre
MUSICAL DIRECTION
Anthony Zediker - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre
SET DESIGN
John Iacovelli - August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown
at The Matrix Theatre
TWO PERSON PERFORMANCE
Burt Grinstead and Anna Stromberg - Dr.Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,
The Los Angeles LGBT Center
FEMALE COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Jenny Soo - Gloria, The Echo Theater Company
MALE COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Bob Turton - Accidental Death of an Anarchist, The Actors' Gang
SUPPORTING FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Nija Okoro - August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown at The Matrix Theatre
SUPPORTING MALE PERFORMANCE
Adolphus Ward - August Wilson's Two Trains Running,
Sophina Brown at The Matrix Theatre
LEADING FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Cheri Lynne VandenHeuvel - I Go Somewhere Else, Playwrights' Arena
LEADING MALE PERFORMANCE
Rob Nagle - The Judas Kiss, Boston Court Pasadena
ADAPTATION
ÉLAN Ensemble - How We're Different From Animals, Atwater Village Theatre
PLAYWRITING
Inda Craig-Galván - I Go Somewhere Else, Playwrights' Arena
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Bronco Billy - The Musical, Skylight Theatre Company
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Gloria, The Echo Theater Company
ENSEMBLE
August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown at The Matrix Theatre
COMEDY DIRECTION
Chris Fields - Gloria, The Echo Theater Company
DIRECTION
Michael Matthews - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre
REVIVAL OF THE YEAR
August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown at The Matrix Theatre
PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR
Cry It Out, The Echo Theater Company
QUEEN OF THE ANGELS
Tomas Benitez
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT
Jack Stehlin and Jeannine Wisnosky Stehlin