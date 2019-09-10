Stage Raw Announces Winners At Fifth Annual Awards Show For 2018-2019 Theatrical Excellence

The 2019 Stage Raw Theater Awards celebrate excellence on the Los Angeles stages in venues of 99-seats or under. This fifth annual celebration included productions that opened between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. Stage Raw is a community funded professional journalism website that was created in response to the decline of arts coverage in local mainstream and alternative media.The Awards ceremony was held Monday night, September 9, at Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles, and was co-hosted by IAMA Theatre Company and Ammunition Theatre Company ("Ammo").

The 2018-2019 Stage Raw Award Winners:

FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHY

Jen Albert - Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood, Theatre of NOTE

VIDEO/PROJECTION DESIGN

David Murakami - Bronco Billy - The Musical, Skylight Theatre Company

SOUND DESIGN

Jeff Gardner - American Saga: Gunshot Medley - Part 1, Rogue Machine Theatre

LIGHTING DESIGN

Matthew Brian Denman - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre

COSTUME DESIGN

Terri A. Lewis - The Little Foxes, Antaeus Theatre Company

*AND*

Michael Mullen - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Romero Mosley - Hype Man, The Fountain Theatre

CHOREOGRAPHY

Janet Roston - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre

MUSICAL DIRECTION

Anthony Zediker - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre

SET DESIGN

John Iacovelli - August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown

at The Matrix Theatre

TWO PERSON PERFORMANCE

Burt Grinstead and Anna Stromberg - Dr.Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,

The Los Angeles LGBT Center

FEMALE COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Jenny Soo - Gloria, The Echo Theater Company

MALE COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Bob Turton - Accidental Death of an Anarchist, The Actors' Gang

SUPPORTING FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Nija Okoro - August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown at The Matrix Theatre

SUPPORTING MALE PERFORMANCE

Adolphus Ward - August Wilson's Two Trains Running,

Sophina Brown at The Matrix Theatre

LEADING FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Cheri Lynne VandenHeuvel - I Go Somewhere Else, Playwrights' Arena

LEADING MALE PERFORMANCE

Rob Nagle - The Judas Kiss, Boston Court Pasadena

ADAPTATION

ÉLAN Ensemble - How We're Different From Animals, Atwater Village Theatre

PLAYWRITING

Inda Craig-Galván - I Go Somewhere Else, Playwrights' Arena

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Bronco Billy - The Musical, Skylight Theatre Company

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Gloria, The Echo Theater Company

ENSEMBLE

August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown at The Matrix Theatre

COMEDY DIRECTION

Chris Fields - Gloria, The Echo Theater Company

DIRECTION

Michael Matthews - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre

REVIVAL OF THE YEAR

August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown at The Matrix Theatre

PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR

Cry It Out, The Echo Theater Company

QUEEN OF THE ANGELS

Tomas Benitez

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT

Jack Stehlin and Jeannine Wisnosky Stehlin





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You