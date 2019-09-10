Stage Raw Announces Winners At Fifth Annual Awards Show For 2018-2019 Theatrical Excellence

Sep. 10, 2019  

The 2019 Stage Raw Theater Awards celebrate excellence on the Los Angeles stages in venues of 99-seats or under. This fifth annual celebration included productions that opened between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. Stage Raw is a community funded professional journalism website that was created in response to the decline of arts coverage in local mainstream and alternative media.The Awards ceremony was held Monday night, September 9, at Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles, and was co-hosted by IAMA Theatre Company and Ammunition Theatre Company ("Ammo").

The 2018-2019 Stage Raw Award Winners:

FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHY
Jen Albert - Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood, Theatre of NOTE

VIDEO/PROJECTION DESIGN
David Murakami - Bronco Billy - The Musical, Skylight Theatre Company

SOUND DESIGN
Jeff Gardner - American Saga: Gunshot Medley - Part 1, Rogue Machine Theatre

LIGHTING DESIGN
Matthew Brian Denman - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre

COSTUME DESIGN
Terri A. Lewis - The Little Foxes, Antaeus Theatre Company
*AND*
Michael Mullen - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre

ORIGINAL MUSIC
Romero Mosley - Hype Man, The Fountain Theatre

CHOREOGRAPHY
Janet Roston - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre

MUSICAL DIRECTION
Anthony Zediker - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre

SET DESIGN
John Iacovelli - August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown

at The Matrix Theatre

TWO PERSON PERFORMANCE
Burt Grinstead and Anna Stromberg - Dr.Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,

The Los Angeles LGBT Center

FEMALE COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Jenny Soo - Gloria, The Echo Theater Company

MALE COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Bob Turton - Accidental Death of an Anarchist, The Actors' Gang

SUPPORTING FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Nija Okoro - August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown at The Matrix Theatre

SUPPORTING MALE PERFORMANCE
Adolphus Ward - August Wilson's Two Trains Running,

Sophina Brown at The Matrix Theatre

LEADING FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Cheri Lynne VandenHeuvel - I Go Somewhere Else, Playwrights' Arena

LEADING MALE PERFORMANCE
Rob Nagle - The Judas Kiss, Boston Court Pasadena

ADAPTATION
ÉLAN Ensemble - How We're Different From Animals, Atwater Village Theatre

PLAYWRITING
Inda Craig-Galván - I Go Somewhere Else, Playwrights' Arena

PRODUCTION DESIGN
Bronco Billy - The Musical, Skylight Theatre Company

COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Gloria, The Echo Theater Company

ENSEMBLE
August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown at The Matrix Theatre

COMEDY DIRECTION
Chris Fields - Gloria, The Echo Theater Company

DIRECTION
Michael Matthews - Cabaret, Celebration Theatre

REVIVAL OF THE YEAR
August Wilson's Two Trains Running, Sophina Brown at The Matrix Theatre

PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR
Cry It Out, The Echo Theater Company

QUEEN OF THE ANGELS
Tomas Benitez

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT
Jack Stehlin and Jeannine Wisnosky Stehlin



