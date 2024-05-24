Spotlight: MY WHITE HUSBANDS at Moving Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



They're a modern couple, he's a classic casting problem.

MY WHITE HUSBAND

By Leviticus Jelks

Directed by Melissa Coleman-Reed

May 16-June 23, 2024



Excitement soon turns to doubt — and modern reality blurs into retro fantasy — when young screenwriter, Omar, gets his pilot picked up by a Hollywood Studio, only to find out that they want to cast a White actor in the role of his very real Black husband.



Playwright Leviticus Jelks Originally Conceived My White Husband As A Part Of Our 2023 MADLab Cohort.



Featuring Devere Rogers, Clifton J. Adams, Brian Kimmet, Amie Farrell



GET TICKETS



Accessible Ticket Pricing:

May 16-17 Preview Performances: $20

Mondays (May 20, 27; June 3, 10, 17): $10-30

Seating Is Limited, First Come First Served!

Regular Performances Through June 23: $30



THEATER ADDRESS

3191 Casitas Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90039

FREE Parking in Lot P/2

EMAIL: info@movingarts.org



GET TICKETS

Comments