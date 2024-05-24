Spotlight: MY WHITE HUSBANDS at Moving Arts Theatre

They're a Modern Couple, He's a Classic Casting Problem

By: May. 24, 2024
By: May. 24, 2024
They're a modern couple, he's a classic casting problem.
MY WHITE HUSBAND
By Leviticus Jelks
Directed by Melissa Coleman-Reed
May 16-June 23, 2024

Excitement soon turns to doubt — and modern reality blurs into retro fantasy — when young screenwriter, Omar, gets his pilot picked up by a Hollywood Studio, only to find out that they want to cast a White actor in the role of his very real Black husband.

Playwright Leviticus Jelks Originally Conceived My White Husband As A Part Of Our 2023 MADLab Cohort.

Featuring Devere Rogers, Clifton J. Adams, Brian Kimmet, Amie Farrell

Accessible Ticket Pricing:
May 16-17 Preview Performances: $20
Mondays (May 20, 27; June 3, 10, 17): $10-30
Seating Is Limited, First Come First Served!
Regular Performances Through June 23: $30

THEATER ADDRESS
3191 Casitas Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90039
FREE Parking in Lot P/2
EMAIL: info@movingarts.org

