Solo Comedy BRAVE FACE Announced At The Hollywood Fringe

Hoo Hah House Productions presents BRAVE FACE, a pitch-black comedy, multimedia, solo show about sex, trauma and a woman's experience.

Inspired by true life events, Hoo Hah House presents a story that aims to share an honest and brittle narrative as a point of empowering those who struggle with trauma from sexual violence.

How many times can a woman be objectified before she decides she is more human than that? More angry than that... more vengeful than that... and how on this patriarchal earth is she gonna make all this bullsh*t fair?

Em has had her womanhood threatened one too many times, and when her "boyfriend" breaks her heart, she finds another layer of woman to express. Em takes her dental training out of the office and becomes a woman the world fears, one who lies, blackmails and gets what she wants. But when her past comes to catch up with her present, we beg the question... Is this really what she deserves?

Performances: June 16 (5pm), 18 (10pm), 22 (5:30pm), 23 (10:30pm), 24 (4pm) at The Three Clubs 1123 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 9038. For Tickets please go to the Click Here.

A critically acclaimed production company founded by Everleigh Brenner and Maria Cristina Petitti that strives to focus on stories through the lens of the female gaze. A movement based, sustainable company that asks audiences to see beyond their everyday horizon.

Fueled by magic, morality & mortality, each project throws expectations back at your face.