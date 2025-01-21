SkyPilot To Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE In February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The award-winning SkyPilot Theatre Company is presenting a special engagement of the critically acclaimed A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce, with the original cast returning.

The three performances will run Valentine's weekend, February 14-16 at The 905 Cole Theatre in Hollywood. Tickets are $45 with a special Valentine's Day ticket package available for couples.

A Funny Thing …, written by Jeff Gould and directed by Marc Antonio Pritchett, introduces three couples, all going through difficult divorces, as they anxiously and frustratingly wait in a room at a courthouse for an appointment with a mediator. Conversations begin, details of each of their troubled marriages are revealed and they eventually learn more about themselves and their relationships in just hours than they have in years of matrimony.

The returning, original, Broadway World Award nominated cast includes Anthony Backman, Ian Nemser, Marie Pettit, Corbin Timbrook, Bri Ana Wagner, and Laura Walker.

Jeff Gould has written many plays that have been produced to great acclaim and success, the most recent being Love, Sex, and Misery which was co-written by his son Jake. His play It's Just Sex played Off Broadway in New York, as well as many other cities and countries, including combined runs of over 3 years in LA. One of his other plays, "The Marriage Zone", ran for over 9 months in LA and was awarded "Best writer of an original play" at the 2018 Valley Theatre Awards. It also just completed runs in Sao Paulo, Brazil and Warsaw, Poland. While not at the theater, Gould has been a professional poker player for over 30 years.

SkyPilot will be remounting The Marriage Zone in the Spring as well as their annual One-Act Festival in the fall.

For additional information or for any other inquiries, please visit SkyPilotTheatre.com.

About SkyPilot Theatre Company

Founded in 2004, SkyPilot is an award-winning non-profit ensemble company of actors, directors and designers producing provocative, compelling and challenging new works for the Los Angeles theatre-going audience. SkyPilot focuses on producing new plays with socially relevant topics.

Comments