Sixth Annual A LIGHT IN DARK PLACE Returns Live Onstage To Interrupt The Suicide Epidemic Through The Performing Arts

A Light in Dark Places: a collection of plays for hope returns to the stage for its sixth season during National Suicide Prevention Week. The 2020 show was live-streamed to comply with Covid-19 restrictions. This year's show will be performed live, with these Covid-19 safety protocols in place, so that audiences can return to the theatre with confidence.

ALIDP crushes taboos about suicide with four original short plays that bring about healthy discussion about mental health and depression. The show removes the veil from an often misunderstood topic, confirms that it is ok to talk to someone about emotional pain, informs about suicide prevention resources and reminds people that they do not have to suffer alone.

The show is produced by Kelly O'Malley, who transformed the tragic loss of her father into a source of hope and illumination for those whose lives have been affected by suicide. She is also founder of the ALIDP non-profit that produces the show and works on other suicide prevention initiatives throughout the year.

"Our plays make up an entertaining, compelling night of theatre that can also save lives," Kelly said. "Creating a safe community where people feel comfortable asking for help really can mean the difference between life and death. I'm thrilled to bring ALIDP safely back to the stage this year. Live performing arts have the power to reduce the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide and break down social structures of silence that only make at-risk people more vulnerable."

ALIDP will be performed September 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 at the Stella Adler Theater in Hollywood. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8pm, and Sunday shows begin at 7pm. The September 12th performance is "pay-what-you-can," and some proceeds will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Los Angeles, the local chapter of the nation's largest non-profit dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. Tickets are available for $15. They can be purchased here.

A Light in Dark Places is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization that uses the arts to bring understanding to the topic of suicide, raises awareness of the signs to look for and gives hope to those struggling with mental health conditions and/or thoughts of suicide. "A Light in Dark Places: A collection of Plays for Hope," opens discussion, builds community, and reaches out to remind people that we are not alone, and that it is okay not to be okay.

To find out more or about A Light in Dark Places, please visit www.alightindarkplaces.org.