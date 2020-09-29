Six Emerging L.A. Playwrights Selected For IAMA's Second Annual UNDER 30 PLAYWRIGHTS LAB

Members of the Lab will also be given dramaturgical support from the artistic and literary staff at IAMA.

Emerging Los Angeles-based playwrights Alicia Carroll, Noa Gardner, Jaime Jaget, Rosie Narasaki, Gabriela Ortega and Ebony Priddie have been selected to participate in IAMA Theatre Company's second annual Under 30 Playwrights Lab.



The Under 30 Lab provides an artistic home for the next generation of L.A. playwrights and is an integral building block of IAMA's mission to foster young, hip and modern storytelling. Over the course of this one-year residency, the writers will meet on a monthly basis (via Zoom as long as the pandemic continues) to share and develop their work in a peer-guided format led by Under 30 alum and program director, Max Friedlich.

Members of the Lab will also be given dramaturgical support from the artistic and literary staff at IAMA, as well as a ticket to each of IAMA's mainstage and virtual productions. The Lab will culminate in a public presentation of the members' work.



"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome this new group of writers to the IAMA family," says IAMA co-artistic director Stefanie Black. "Cultivating a safe space for emerging young writers is so important right now, and we are so grateful to be able to continue to provide that space."



IAMA accepts submissions on an annual rolling basis; applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 29 and must be Los Angeles-based. For more information about the IAMA Under 30 Playwrights Lab, go to http://www.iamatheatre.com/under30.

