Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Single Tickets Available for Two Shows at the Terrace Theater

Single tickets to THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY and STOMP will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

Nov. 11, 2022  
Single Tickets Available for Two Shows at the Terrace Theater

The American Theatre Guild has announced single tickets to two engagements at the Terrace Theater beginning in January 2023. Single tickets to THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY and STOMP will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

ATGuild will present a yearly Broadway Series that brings National tours of Broadway musicals to the community.

ATGuild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, is thrilled to add Long Beach as its 16th market.

"We are so excited to bring the performing arts and family programming to the Terrace Theater," said Amy Hamm, Executive Director of The American Theatre Guild. "The interest and enthusiasm for Broadway in Long Beach is clear, and we look forward to bringing a variety of high-quality productions that appeal to all ages."

Single tickets start at $46 and can be purchased at BroadwayLongBeach.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Information about each touring production can be found below.

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

January 22, 2023

Terrace Theater

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is touring North America again this year! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.


-more-

''Fantastic'' - Elaine Paige, BBC Radio and "Authentic and Exciting" - The Stage

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60's to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album was nominated at the Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

STOMP

March 2-3, 2023

Terrace Theater

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. As USA Today says, "STOMP finds beautiful noises in the strangest places." STOMP. See what all the noise is about.




Staged Reading of LIFE ON EARTH by Keliher Walsh to Take Place at Pico Playhouse This Mont Photo
Staged Reading of LIFE ON EARTH by Keliher Walsh to Take Place at Pico Playhouse This Month
Pico Playhouse will present a staged reading of the world premiere play Life on Earth by Keliher Walsh on Friday, November 18, at 8pm.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SMILE at IAMA Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SMILE at IAMA Theatre Company
See photos of the world premiere of Smile, a new play developed at IAMA Theatre Company by playwright Melissa Jane Osborne and director Michelle Bossy.
Photos: Michael Childers Presents NEW YORK, NEW YORK at the MCCallum Theatre Photo
Photos: Michael Childers Presents NEW YORK, NEW YORK at the MCCallum Theatre
See photos from Michael Childers' New York, New York at the MCCallum Theatre. The performance was one night only!
Taylor Swift Adds 17 More Eras Tour Dates; Biggest Tour to Date Photo
Taylor Swift Adds 17 More 'Eras' Tour Dates; Biggest Tour to Date
The added tour dates are in Tampa, FL; Nashville, TN; Foxborough, MA; East Rutherford, NJ; Seattle, WA; Santa Clara, CA; and Los Angeles, CA. The tour will feature opening acts Paramore, beabad00bee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and Owenn. Check out the full list of tour dates.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SMILE at IAMA Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of SMILE at IAMA Theatre Company
November 11, 2022

See photos of the world premiere of Smile, a new play developed at IAMA Theatre Company by playwright Melissa Jane Osborne and director Michelle Bossy.
Pageant Of The Masters Announces 90th Anniversary 2023 Theme- Art Colony: In The Company Of ArtistsPageant Of The Masters Announces 90th Anniversary 2023 Theme- Art Colony: In The Company Of Artists
November 11, 2022

Pageant of the Masters, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach's world-famous theatrical celebration of art through the magic of tableaux vivants (living pictures), is pleased to announce its 2023 theme is: “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists.”
Laguna Playhouse & Lythgoe Family Panto Announce Full Casting For THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ - A HOLIDAY PANTOLaguna Playhouse & Lythgoe Family Panto Announce Full Casting For THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ - A HOLIDAY PANTO
November 11, 2022

Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto has announced the full casting for its upcoming production of THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO, written by Kris Lythgoe, choreography by Mason Trueblood, musical direction by Andy Street and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe. 
Mississippi Museum Of Art And Baltimore Museum Of Art Announce National Tour Of A MOVEMENT IN EVERY DIRECTIONMississippi Museum Of Art And Baltimore Museum Of Art Announce National Tour Of A MOVEMENT IN EVERY DIRECTION
November 10, 2022

The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) and Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA), co-organizers of A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration, announced the groundbreaking exhibition will travel to three additional venues on a five-city U.S. tour.
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Return to Feinstein's At Vitello's This MonthJIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Return to Feinstein's At Vitello's This Month
November 10, 2022

Jim Caruso's Cast Party will return to the West Coast for two nights, Wednesday and Thursday, November 16 and 17 at 7pm. The 'extreme open mic' will take place at Feinstein's at Vitello's, located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue in Studio City.