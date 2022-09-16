Singing Sensations Nicolas King & Seth Sikes Will Join Forces For THE NEW BELTERS Tour This Fall 

Cabaret favorites Nicolas King and Seth Sikes, both critically acclaimed performers, have announced a rare musical collaboration and will embark on an exclusive tour this fall.

King & Sikes will bring their exuberant American Songbook repertoire to nightclubs across the country. Their brand-new show, "The New Belters," premieres on Friday, October 28, at The Green Room 42 in New York City. Tickets are available here: TICKETS

Additional tour dates for Nicolas King and Seth Sikes include:

November 6 - Vitello's - Los Angeles, CA (w/musical director Michael Orland) - TICKETS

November 12 - Oscars - Palm Springs, CA (w/musical director Michael Orland) - TICKETS

November 18 - Gatsby's Supper Club- Las Vegas, NV (w/musical director Dave Loeb) - TICKETS

The nightclub veterans, who have long enjoyed successful solo careers, joined forces this past June for the first time. The occasion was Seth Sikes's celebration of Judy Garland's 100th birthday. The harmonious pair immediately felt a chemistry when duetting.

Nicolas King said, "Seth and I share similar musical tastes, and watching him perform is a joy." Seth agreed, adding, "Like me, Nicolas respects the artists who paved the way for us, and treats the material lovingly so it really soars. He's an enormous talent and I'm honored to share the stage with him."

Nicolas King is an award-winning artist who's been belting out tunes since he was four years old, appearing in dozens of TV commercials. He's also been on Broadway opposite Carol Burnett, Tom Selleck, Linda Lavin and Andrea McArdle. He toured the country as Liza Minnelli's opening act, and has performed on stages all over the world from Carnegie Hall to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. King was the longest running "Chip" in Disney's Beauty And The Beast.

Native Texan Seth Sikes is one of New York City's top draws, regularly selling out shows at NYC's 54 Below. Sikes's critically-acclaimed musical tributes to legendary entertainers are a consistent audience draw in clubs across America. His evening of songs made famous by Judy Garland won Sikes a Broadway World Award. Sikes has been profiled in the New York Times, New York Post and every major LGBT publications in the UK and US.

Seth Sikes and Nicolas King will confirm that two belters are better than one. Expect a powerhouse pair of performances that will conjure up the magic of the old-time New York nightclub scene, introducing it to a new generation of musical connoisseurs.