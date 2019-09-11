Singer/Songwriter Steve Grand Returns To Catalina Jazz Club With 'The Pink Champagne Tour'

Singer/Songwriter Steve Grand is hitting the road this fall with his Pink Champagne Tour and will bring it to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show only on Tuesday, November 12, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents. The Pink Champagne Tour will feature Grand's original material as well as some classic covers from some of the most iconic out gay artists of all-time including Queen, Elton John, and George Michael.



With over 18 million views on YouTube, a #3 and #10 album on The Billboard Independent Album charts, and one of the most successful music Kickstarter campaigns in history under his belt, Steve Grand has not just broken the rules but has changed the game of how to be a successful singer-songwriter in this era. This past year marked the release of his long-anticipated sophomore album Not the End of Me. Released independently on his own label, Grand Nation LLC, it was greeted by rave reviews from the LGBTQ market. He has been touring nationally and internationally since 2018 gathering new fans, creating energy, and performing new music.



Admission is $25-$35, and VIP seating ($50-$60) is available. Online purchases will receive priority seating. Tickets may be obtained online at www.TicketWeb.com or www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or by calling (866) 468-3399. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.





