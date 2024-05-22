Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Will Bring BROADWAY AND BEYOND: MS. CAST CABARET to the DownStage Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will present the second installment of the Broadway and Beyond Cabaret Series on the DownStage Theater for a limited run May 31 – June 9, 2024! Broadway and Beyond: Ms. Cast features an all-female or non-binary cast in a celebration of Broadway, film and Off-Broadway hits mixed in with little known musical theater gems. In celebration of the oft overlooked talents of the Ladies of Broadway, much of the music you will hear in this cabaret will be by female composers, female lyricists, or songs made famous by legendary ladies of the musical theater. From Jeanine Tesori to Carole King, to Sara Bareilles, some of the most well-known and beloved musical theater songs were created by female artists. So grab a delicious dessert or glass of wine and enjoy an evening or afternoon of incredible Broadway style music sung by a bevy of amazing voices.

Broadway and Beyond: Ms. Cast was conceived and created by Fred Helsel, Philip McBride and Mazie Rudolph and will feature Sharon Gibson, Lauren Josephs, Stephanie Lesh-Farrell, Dawn Michelle, Tommi Jo Mongold, and Kayley Stallings. This production is produced by Fred Helsel, and Philip McBride, directed by Fred Helsel with musical direction and accompaniment by Jenny Chaney. Caitlyn Rose Massey will stage manage and serve as the company understudy.

All performances will be in the recently renovated DownStage Cabaret Theater and feature reserved table seating. Guests will be able to purchase delicious desserts, beer, wine, soda and water to enjoy at their seat during the production.

Tickets are $25 VIP Reserved seating. Please note there is a $2 per ticket surcharge on all tickets whether purchased online or in person. Desserts and beverages will be sold separately at the performance and are not included in the admission price.

