Sierra Madre Playhouse Solo Shows Festival Starts February 25

Sierra Madre Playhouse is beginning our return to live performances with a series of one-person shows that we're calling the Sierra Madre Playhouse Solo Shows Festival.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, that means audiences will be masked and asked to show proof of vaccination, by vax card or digital record.

Here's what we have lined up for you:

February 25-27, 2022: Billie: Backstage with Lady Day. Synthia L. Hardy stars as jazz and blues legend Billie Holiday. Billie talks about her life and times to reporters backstage, before giving a concert where you'll hear the hits that made her famous. Written by Synthia L. Hardy. Directed by Bryan Rasmussen. Synthia is backed by a four-piece live jazz ensemble.

March 4-6: Frank Ferrante's GROUCHO. Frank Ferrante returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse to perform his internationally renowned show as legendary comedian Groucho Marx, with stories, jokes, and famous novelty songs (Hooray for Captain Spalding!, Lydia the Tattooed Lady).

April 2- 3: EINSTEIN! Writer-performer Jack Fry portrays young Albert Einstein, whose world is in turmoil as he fights to establish his Theory of General Relativity, which would affect profoundly the technology of the 20th and 21st Centuries. An inspiring and true story.

April 9-10: INDEPENDENCE: The True Story of Dr. Mary Walker. Combat veteran. Battlefield physician. Abolitionist. Suffragist. Feminist. American hero. Kathie Barnes stars as Dr. Mary Walker in the real, inspiring story of the first and only woman to win the Congressional Medal of Honor. Written and directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz.

April 23-24: An Evening with John Wilkes Booth. America has a fascination with true-crime stories, and this is the most infamous true-crime story of all. The question remains: Why?

Stephen Spiegel stars as the notorious assassin. Written by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Clinton Case. Directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz.

There you have it: A series of five shows starring five remarkable performers portraying five real-life individuals whose lives made a difference in the world in which they lived.

Sierra Madre Playhouse Solo Shows Festival is produced by the Playhouse's Interim Artistic Director Gary Lamb.

Tickets will be available either for individual shows or via a flex-pass subscription. Go to http://sierramadreplayhouse.org or call (626) 355-4318. The flex-pass subscription will offer you a break on ticket prices.

Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. in Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. There is free parking available in a municipal lot behind the Playhouse, and in a lot across the street, as well as street parking. There are several dining establishments just steps from the Playhouse.