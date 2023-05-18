Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWHO? Next Month

Sierra Madre Playhouse presents a brand new series, Improv @ SMP, produced by Stidley Productions, and its first event, Whose Line Is It Anywho?

This hilarious, fast-paced, short-form improv show, hosted by a comedian wearing thick-rimmed glasses and a sports coat, features a group of Upright Citizens Brigade's top players with one goal, to play games and spread joy! (Okay, so maybe 2 goals...)

The moderator is Kurt Maloney. The players are Jeremy Culhane, Jacob Wysocki, Kimla Behpoornia and Lou Wilson.

Covid-19 information: The wearing of face masks is recommended.

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. Ample free parking is available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. There is also some street parking. General admission: $20. Reservations: (626) 355-4318. Online ticketing: Click Here

DISCOUNTS: Teen tickets (age 13-19) are available at $5.00 through the TeenTix Pass program. Go to our website to learn more. Group discounts are available for groups of ten or more. Go to our website to learn more.

The Sierra Madre Playhouse, a non-profit organization, is a performing arts center. It has widened its range from plays and musicals to also include presentations of classical and popular music, films, storytelling, solo shows and dance.