Sierra Madre Playhouse Announces Virtual Cast Reunion Of THE JOY LUCK CLUB

The cast of the popular production will reunite online September 12.

One of the most Popular Productions ever in Sierra Madre Playhouse's long history has been The Joy Luck Club, which was a box-office smash for us one year ago. Now, for the first time ever, we're having a virtual cast reunion, and you're invited. Catch up with members of our talented cast, and ask them questions about the creation of this beloved hit production.

This event takes place via Zoom on your computer, tablet or smartphone. It's free, but space is limited, so please reserve early. The virtual cast reunion will happen on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. PDT.

Reservations can be made at: : https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/production/1031552?performanceId=10567484

Although this event is free, these are challenging times for theatres and non-profit arts organizations, so donations are accepted and appreciated. If you wish to donate, you can do so at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/store/donations/34388

