Shoshana Bean, Jason Paige, Ty Taylor and Kirsten Vangsness Set for Open Fist Virtual Gala

The 30th anniversary virtual gala will take place on September 26th!

What better way to host a celebration during a pandemic, than... a virtual gala! Join Open Fist Theatre Company's 30th Anniversary Virtual Gala & Auction at www.openfist.org on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 7-8 p.m. PT / 10-11 p.m. ET. Admission to the event is free worldwide.



The celebration will feature special guests including Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Hairspray, Waitress on Broadway), Jason Paige (Joe's Garage, original singer of the Pokémon theme song, former lead singer of Blood, Sweat and Tears) and Ty Taylor (lead singer of soul/rock band Vintage Trouble; voice of Lester Grimes on HBO's Vinyl; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Pippin, Songs for a New World, Grease, We Will Rock You on Broadway).



An online auction lets guests bid for prizes including exotic 7-night vacations in an 8-bedroom private villa near Puerto Vallarta, at the Hammock Cove Resort & Spa in Antigua, and at The Club in Barbados; a 4-day Comic-Con access badge for two; golf packages from the Monarch Beach Golf Links in Orange County, St. Mark Golf Club in San Diego, and Oaks Club at Valencia; a virtual Italian cooking class for up to 6 people from a Tuscan chef; a 3-night Napa Valley Wine Train Legacy Tour; and much more.



Other fun events include "Pets at the Open Fist" and "Love at the Open Fist."



In addition, a limited number of paid tickets is available for a VIP Cocktail Hour, which will be hosted by Kirsten Vangsness (Criminal Minds) and include a live performance by Paige, a round table discussion with six award-winning Open Fist directors, and a pre-delivered box to residents of L.A. County containing ingredients for a 30th Anniversary Gala Cocktail plus commemorative cocktail glasses and other items. The deadline to purchase tickets for the VIP Cocktail Hour, which are $100, is Wed. Sep 23. The VIP event will stream live on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 6-7 p.m. PT / 9-10 p.m. ET, one hour prior to the free event.



Open Fist Theatre Company is a self-governing community of theater artists who believe in the transformative imperative of inclusive and collaborative theater. Dedicated to expanding social awareness through art, Open Fist seeks, through diverse voices and artistic visions, to celebrate difference, nurture empathy and advance social change.



Open Fist's 30th Anniversary Virtual Gala & Auction is sponsored by Blinking Owl Distillery, Elite Island Resorts and Good Planet Innovation.

