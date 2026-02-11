She Is The Music to Honor Megan Moroney and Sylvia Rhone at SHARING THE SPOTLIGHT Event

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

She Is The Music (SITM) will host its second annual Sharing the Spotlight event on February 18 in Los Angeles, honoring artist Megan Moroney and music executive Sylvia Rhone.

Founded by Alicia Keys, Universal Music Publishing Group Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson, GRAMMY-nominated engineer Ann Mincieli, and UTA co-Head of Music Sam Kirby Yoh, She Is The Music is dedicated to increasing the number of women working across the music industry.

Moroney will receive the Artist Spotlight award, recognizing both her commercial success and her approach to building gender-balanced creative teams. Rhone will be honored with the Trailblazer Spotlight for her four-decade career in the music business, including her leadership as Chairperson and CEO of Epic Records.

Moroney said, “I'm so honored to receive this recognition from She Is The Music. I wouldn't be where I am today… without the support of all the incredible females around me.” Rhone added, “Throughout my career, I've believed that real power is about using it to create opportunity for others.”

Keys will present the Artist Spotlight award to Moroney during the event. Jody Gerson noted that the evening also marks the first major community event led by new Executive Director Laura Segura.

The 2026 event is supported by sponsors including Spotify EQUAL, Live Nation Women, and TuneCore, with The Hollywood Reporter serving as exclusive media partner.

She Is The Music operates as a fiscally sponsored fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), supporting mentorship, education, and advocacy initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for women in music.