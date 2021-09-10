Sharon McNight, Emma Hunton, Eric B. Anthony & More to Star in CLOTHES LINES at Feinstein's at Vitello's

Get ready to try on the latest ENSEMBLE from (mostly)musicals! To follow up their sold-out July show, on Wednesday, 9.15.21 (mostly)musicals walks the Vitello's runway with their 37th edition: CLOTHES Lines!

Led by always-in-fashion music director Gregory Nabours, this limited edition collection is bursting at the seams with talent, including Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee, STARMITES, two lifetime achievement awards), Emma Hunton (SPRING AWAKENING, tv: "Good Trouble"), Eric B. Anthony (THE LION KING, LA Ovation nominee: RECORDED IN HOLLYWOOD), Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "Black Monday"), and the JUST ADDED Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP, film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG, tv: "AJ and the Queen"), plus favorites from seasons past, including Amanda Kruger (Rockwell Musical Parodies), Bella Hicks (national tour: RUDOLF THE RED NOSED REINDEER), Danny Bernardo (East/West Players' MAMMA MIA), EK Dagenfield (FUNNY THING... at the Garry Marshall), and Matt Valle (SKULLDUGGERY).

PLUS they'll welcome first-time mmLA performers Janaya Jones (Ovation nominee: IT at Rockwell), Travis Burnett (Oliver in OLIVER at Musical Theatre West, tv: "Diary of a Future President"), Randi DeMarco (GLASS CEILINGS), and Katie Self (MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS)! And after the show, you can throw your hat into the ring at our open mic afterparty (remember to bring your music!) Come early to enjoy Vitello's excellent food and drinks with your friends.

They can't wait to see who you're wearing!

Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com or www.tinyurl.com/mmLA-clothes. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Currently, only street parking is available.

Feinstein's at Vitello's requires either proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID test (from within 72 hours of show date). Please help us keep each other safe and have this ready with you when checking in.

A minimum of $20.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of our bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905