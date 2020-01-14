Shakespeare's Dark Comedy MEASURE FOR MEASURE Announced At Antaeus

"Some rise by sin and some by virtue fall." The fine lines between justice and mercy, lust and love, forgiveness and retribution are exposed when Antaeus Theatre Company presents William Shakespeare's dark comedy, Measure for Measure. Armin Shimerman and Elizabeth Swain co-direct for a Feb. 21 opening at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale, where performances continue through April 6. Low-priced previews begin Feb. 13.



Sex and hypocrisy abound in a disturbing tale about power, corruption and the true nature of mercy and justice. The Bard's world is familiar: sex is a commodity, government is subject to the leader's moral whimsy, and licentiousness goes head to head with emergency powers to constrain and punish.



According to co-artistic directors Bill Brochtrup and Kitty Swink, the company's decision to include this "problem play" in the season followed a powerful staged reading. "The issues that were so immediately compelling when we heard the play aloud seem even more pertinent now," they explain. "Corruption, faith, sexual politics and the struggle to do the right thing are themes that desperately call for exploration. Plus the humor, wit, and intelligence of Shakespeare's characters make this a thrilling choice for the company."



Each of the actors in the Antaeus production, which includes Rhonda Aldrich, Paul Culos, Ramon De Ocampo, Paul Eiding, Nicole Erb, Julia Fletcher, Bo Foxworth, Aaron Lyons, Desirée Mee Jung, Carolyn Ratteray and Lloyd Roberson II, has been cast in multiple roles.



"We have an incredibly talented group of actors, and we want to show that off," says Shimerman. "But the idea of having them double up on parts is not original - Shakespeare's company did it too. There are no charts, but there are distinct hints in the script that it was written to be done that way. Astute audiences will hear echoes in an actor's second role of something he may have said in his first."



"Some of the characters' actions and plot points might seem hard for a modern audience to believe," he notes. "We view the play as a fable."



The creative team includes scenic designer Frederica Nascimento, costume designer Allison Dillard, lighting designer Matt Richter and sound designer Christopher Moscatiello. The production stage manager is Taylor Anne Cullen.



Antaeus is an actor-driven theater company that explores and produces timely and timeless works, grounded in its passion for the classics. The company illuminates diverse human experiences through performance, training and outreach. It believes in the transformative power of live theater.



The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center complements Glendale's ongoing commitment to integrate vibrant arts space into the fabric of city life, ensuring the arts remain accessible to all. Located just a few blocks away from The Americana at Brand and the remodeled Glendale Central Library as well as the Alex Theatre, the center promises to build upon Glendale's growing reputation as an arts and entertainment destination. The center includes an 80-seat theater, a reconfigurable 36-seat performance/classroom space, and a theater classics library.



Performances of Measure for Measure begin on Friday, Feb. 21, with performances continuing on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and Mondays at 8 p.m., through April 6 (dark Monday, Feb. 24). Seven preview performances take place Feb. 13 through Feb. 20. Tickets to all performances are $35; tickets to previews are $15.



The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center is located at 110 East Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 (between N. Brand Blvd. and Artsakh Ave.). The first 90 minutes of parking is free, then $2 per hour, in Glendale Marketplace garage located at 120 Artsakh Ave. (between Broadway and Harvard). The theater is air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible.



For reservations and information, call 818-506-1983 or go to www.antaeus.org.





