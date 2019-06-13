Shakespeare by the Sea Announces Cast for HENRY V

Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more! Shakespeare by the Sea's stunning 22nd season continues with Shakespeare's bold and patriotic Henry V opening June 20. Ovation award winner Stephanie Coltrin helms the historical play focusing on events immediately before and after the Battle of Agincourt during the Hundred Years' War.

Desperate to unite his kingdom, King Henry gets church approval to attack France. After a plot to dethrone him is discovered and the traitors are executed, Henry and his army win an important siege and his army continues its march toward Agincourt. When the French herald is sent to Henry to surrender, Henry refuses. On the eve of battle, Henry walks through the English camp in disguise, learning that some are critical of the battle plan. Severely outnumbered, he gives an inspiring speech and the battle begins.

Director Coltrin, "In Henry IV Part 2, Henry says 'presume not that I am the thing I was.' In this play, he has to overcome his reputation as a reckless prince and the long shadow cast by his father's usurpation of the throne. Haunted by plotting from within and threats from without, he faces the question of how to unite his kingdom, and discovers that leadership comes with unforeseen burdens. Filled with both stirring patriotism and astounding overreach, we ask ourselves if Henry is truly a pious leader with the courage of his convictions, or is he a ruthless despot?" She continues, "It is a thrill to direct Henry V. Filled with some of the most iconic and beautiful language Shakespeare ever wrote, it is one of the great military plays of all time. But in directing it, I'm also continuously struck by the raw humanity that is illustrated in the play: from Henry's frustration at losing his ability to act as an individual, to the fears expressed by the soldiers to a disguised king, illustrating both the burden of leadership and the devastating cost of war."

Artistic and Development Director Suzanne Dean remarks, "Each year SBTS has expanded our reach into new communities and found new ways to support our Artists. In addition to returning to 20 cities where we are a cherished annual event, three new communities joined the tour: Santa Monica, Los Angeles/Miracle Mile, and, through the support of LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, the city of Cerritos. Our new Sponsoring Partners include Pacific Life Foundation, Caruso-The Grove, Kinecta, Fusion Academy, Lazy Acres Natural Market, Port of Long Beach, City of Santa Monica, and the Venice Beach Park Advisory Board. They have decided to join our esteemed list of supporters to bring Admission FREE Shakespeare to audiences throughout Los Angeles and Orange County." She continues, "And, through the continued matching support of the LA County Arts Commission, LA City Department of Cultural Affairs, and an exclusive group of individuals who have chosen to join THE PLAYERS FUND we're able to reimagine the Artist Fees for the SBTS Actors this season! As 2019 marks my twentieth year with the organization, I'm thrilled that we're bringing The Comedy Of Errors and Henry V to new and familiar friends in these regions and honoring the Artists that make the magic happen."

The cast includes: Alden Bettencourt (Bedford/Others), Paul Burt (Canterbury/King of France/Harfleur Citizen), Jonathan Cates (Pistol/Scrope/Others),Jonathan Fisher (Henry V), BJ Grip (Ambassador/Grey/Constable), Andy Kallok (Bishop of Ely/Bardolph), Brendan Kane (Dauphin/Williams/Governor),Jane Hink (Quickly/Alice), Aaron McGee (Cambridge/Montjoy), Christopher Nelson (understudy), Greg Prusiewicz (Fluellen), Olivia Schlueter-Corey(Catherine/Boy/Court), Sean Spencer (Gloucester/Nym), Patrick Vest (Exeter/Chorus), and Benjamin White (Bates/York).

Henry V will perform for audiences in both Los Angeles and Orange Counties: Hermosa Beach, Rossmoor, Rowland Heights, Mission Viejo, Long Beach, Torrance, South Pasadena, Whittier, Encino, Manhattan Beach, Los Angeles/Miracle Mile, before returning to San Pedro for the Grand Finale Candlelight Ceremony performances. Tour location details and dates are available at www.shakespearebythesea.org/locations.

Since 1998, SBTS has reached over 520,000 youth and their families, seniors and individuals in Southern California with quality arts and educational programs. Funded entirely by donations and grants, Shakespeare by the Sea brings contemporary and classic works to underserved, culturally diverse audiences in order to ignite imagination, promote literacy, and encourage artistic expression.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You