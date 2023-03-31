Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

See Disney's NEWSIES Film at The El Capitan Theatre in April

The film will screen April 14 through 18.

Mar. 31, 2023  
See Disney's NEWSIES Film at The El Capitan Theatre in April

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's "Newsies" (1992) presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre April 14 through 18.

Daily showtimes for "Newsies" April 14 through 18 are 10:00am, 1:15pm, 4:30pm and 7:45pm. Showtimes are subject to change. Tickets are $16 and are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/




Joe Spano & More to Star in Rolling Southern California Premiere of THE REALISTIC JONE Photo
Joe Spano & More to Star in Rolling Southern California Premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES
Laguna Playhouse announced, in association with Gare St. Lazare, Ireland and the Rubicon Theatre Company, Faline England, Sorcha Fox, Conor Lovett and Joe Spano starring in the rolling Southern California premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES, written by Will Eno and directed by Judy Hegarty-Lovett.
Banksys Brace Yourself! Grim Reaper Painting Given To A British Band Sold at Juliens Aucti Photo
Banksy's 'Brace Yourself!' Grim Reaper Painting Given To A British Band Sold at Julien's Auctions
Julien's Auctions held on Wednesday, March 29th its headline making auction event “BRACE YOURSELF FOR BANKSY: MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART,” featuring over seventy original artworks from the likes of Banksy, Bob Ross, Colette Miller, Invader, Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison, Jim Carrey, David Yarrow, and more in front of a live audience at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.
Sierra Madre Playhouse Prepares For Centennial In 2024 With Extensive Renovations Photo
Sierra Madre Playhouse Prepares For Centennial In 2024 With Extensive Renovations
Congresswoman Judy Chu, Assemblyman Chris Holden and former Sierra Madre Mayor Gene Goss all expressed enthusiastic support for plans to refurbish the Sierra Madre Playhouse in celebration of its centenary in 2024. They did so at a party for the Playhouse's major supporters at the home of board president David Gordon and his wife Sandy Brooke Gordon on Saturday March 25th.
Photos: First Look At World Premiere Workshop Musical DARK OF THE MOON At Rubicon Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At World Premiere Workshop Musical DARK OF THE MOON At Rubicon Theatre
First look photos! Rubicon Theatre of Ventura continues the company’s commitment to the creation of new works with the organization’s 46th mainstage world premiere - a developmental musical production based on Dark of the Moon, the 1945 Broadway play by Howard Richardson and William Berney.

