See Disney's NEWSIES Film at The El Capitan Theatre in April

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's "Newsies" (1992) presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre April 14 through 18.



Daily showtimes for "Newsies" April 14 through 18 are 10:00am, 1:15pm, 4:30pm and 7:45pm. Showtimes are subject to change. Tickets are $16 and are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

