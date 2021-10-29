Season Three Of Antaeus Theatre Company's THE ZIP CODE PLAYS: LOS ANGELES Launches in December

Antaeus Theatre Company invites you to discover little-know secrets about the culture and diversity of the City of Angels with Season Three of its popular "The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles" podcast series, set to launch Dec. 2.



Each season, the company introduces listeners to the comedy, drama and sometimes surprising history of various Los Angeles neighborhoods with six original short plays, each set in different L.A. zip codes. Previous seasons included plays set in South Central L.A. (90011), Downtown L.A. (90012), Westwood (90024), Echo Park (90026), West Hollywood (90069), Pacific Palisades (90272), Inglewood (90303), Santa Monica (90403), Pacoima (91331), Sun Valley (91352), North Hollywood (91601) and Monterey Park (91754).



Each of the seasons also includes a virtual, interactive touring experience that highlights landmarks and small businesses in each zip code.



Playwright Alex Goldberg is fascinated by secret L.A. history. In Season One, he explored the true story behind ruins of an abandoned WWII Nazi compound still standing in 90272 (Pacific Palisades). In Season Three, his 91201: Glendale, "The Six Pianos of Miradero" acquaints us with the strange history behind Glendale's Brand Park. Based on true events and historical figures; the play looks at the nature of philanthropy and the true inheritors of Glendale founding father Leslie C. Brand's largesse. Directed by Lisa Sanaye Dring and featuring Alexandra Hellquist, Peter James Smith and Kitty Swink



In 91505: Burbank, "True Sound," playwright Steve Apostolina lands us in the basement of one of Burbank's myriad post-production studios, where a grizzled veteran and an eager apprentice are at work on sound-effects for the low-budget slasher film, 13 Below. Is it possible to atone for pain we've inflicted on others in the past? And was Hitchcock right - do casabas sound better than watermelons? Gregg T. Daniel directs Cherish Monique Duke, Emily Goss and Peter Van Norden in this show-biz thriller that has the answers.



90262: Lynwood, "Blue Like You" is set in the City of Lynwood, where Mercy and her estranged daughter Bernice have their first visit in a very long time. Trauma, disappointments and pain need to be confronted, and the profound importance of names must be understood before they can begin to move on. This sensitive and humorous portrait of a family at a crossroads is written by Ann Noble, directed by Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx and features Claudia Elmore and Kwana Martinez.



In Season Three, playwright Peppur Chambers, who brought us to 91601 North Hollywood in Season Two, returns with a visit to 90027. Set 88 years ago during the Great Depression, 90027 Griffith Park, "The Fire In-Between" recalls a devastating tragedy in L.A.'s greatest park. Government relief jobs were offering 40 cents an hour to maintain the city's large urban wilderness, and there were plenty of takers. But on the fateful date of October 3, 1933 something went terribly wrong. How do we follow our dreams when the natural order has been disrupted? Rondrell McCormick directs, and the cast features Mark Doerr, Gerard W. A. Joseph and Peter Mendoza.



Listeners will gain a visceral understanding of the moniker frequently used to describe L.A.'s Elysian Valley neighborhood in 90039: Frogtown, "Anaxyrus Boreas." First time home buyers Isa and Hannah are thrilled to be moving into their updated Craftsman style bungalow - until a near-Biblical plague of unexpected intruders pushes the couple to really get to know their neighbors. Directed by Sara Lyons, and starring Alex Alpharaoh, Carolyn Ratteray and Rebekah Tripp, Daniel Hirsch's pointed but hilarious comedy is an environmental parable about city dwellers learning to share space.



Finally, 90028: Hollywood, "Marie Dressler: Good Gal," written by Diana Burbano, directed by Cameron Watson and starring Julia Fletcher in the title role, takes us into a dressing room on the set of the classic MGM film Dinner at Eight. There, the consummate character actress recounts the improbable journey that brought her from small-town ugly duckling to glamorous movie star at the dawn of the studio era. What does it cost a woman to stay on top?



The creative team for Season Three includes multiple award-winning audio producer, sound designer and Foley artist Jeff Gardner at the helm alongside co-designer Andrea Allmond. Two-time Audiofile Award-winner Ramón de Ocampo returns as season host, and original music is again composed by Ellen Mandel. Neil Wogensen is the audio editor and Ben Altman is the production stage manager.



Over 68,000 listeners found themselves entranced by Seasons One and Two. The Los Angeles Times calls the series "a whistle-stop tour of the weirder corners of our diverse metropolis... quick and fun and surprising, and the production quality is exceptional." The LA Weekly finds it "enchanting and original... deliver[s] Los Angeles to your laptop." And Splash Magazines wrote, "as informative as it is entertaining... tell[s] some little-known tales of Los Angeles' different neighborhoods."



Antaeus Theatre Company is an actor-driven theater company that explores and produces timely and timeless works, grounded in its passion for the classics. The company illuminates diverse human experiences through performance, training and outreach. It believes in the transformative power of live theater.



Seasons One and Two of The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles podcast series are available now at www.Antaeus.org, or wherever you get your podcasts. Season Three launches on Dec. 2.