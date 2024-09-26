Screenwriter Anna Symon & Director Michael Michetti to Join BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND Tonight

Plus, they'll take a deep dive into the production of WAITRESS at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Tune in on Thursday, September 26th, 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream for an unforgettable night of entertainment on "Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND" as they welcome two extraordinary talents from the world of television, and theatre Screenwriter Anna Symon (JOAN) & Director Michael Michetti (ONCE). Listen to the show live here: WFMU, and don't forget to join THE PANIC ROOM: The Panic Room - Pop-Up.
Guests for the Night:
They will also preview the latest romantic comedy NOBODY WANTS THIS starring Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars) and Adam Brody (The OC), premiering today on Netflix. Plus, they'll take a deep dive into the production of WAITRESS at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.
And to top off the night, get ready for the electrifying sounds of BLEACHERS at the Greek Theatre!
Miss it live? Don't worry-you can catch the archive of this episode and more here: Archived Shows.
