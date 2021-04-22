Santa Monica Honors Founder Natalia Lazarus' Conservatory & Playhouse Celebrating Its 25th Anniversary Year

Santa Monica Mayor, Sue Himmelrich and the City Council have joined to congratulate Natalia Lazarus - Co-Founder & Artistic Director of The Los Angeles Performing Arts Conservatory and its iconic Promenade Playhouse - celebrating its 25th Anniversary year in 2021. It was announced today by Ms. Lazarus.

The Conservatory and Playhouse have served thousands of students from around the world who have come to Los Angeles with the goal of pursuing careers in the Entertainment industry by enrolling in the unique and important educational programs promoting the ideals of the seven lively arts. Since its inception in 1996, the LAPAC has served the community with distinction. "All of us at the LAPAC and our Playhouse are greatly appreciative of the honor and continuing support Mayor Himmelrich and the Santa Monica City Council have bestowed upon our organization throughout our history" stated Lazarus.

In 2020 the LAPAC persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic and held classes, virtually and eventually in person - by holding classes outdoors with permission by the city of Santa Monica, which included students from Japan, Algeria, Austria, Germany, Mexico, Denmark, the Philippines, Thailand and India. These students have successfully graduated from the Conservatory's Acting, Screenwriting and Filmmaking Programs.

LAPAC also celebrates three if its previous graduates from France, Japan and Argentina who have successfully transitioned from LAPAC's - Optional Practical Training (12 Month Work Permit that is provided at the end of each international student's graduation) - to the 0-1 Visa - the Artist's Visa which allows them to continue their artistic endeavors in Los Angeles and the opportunity to make a name for themselves in Hollywood.

Some notable Hollywood alumni of LAPAC are Ken Jeong, ALAIN WASHNEVSKY, TERESA RUIZ Sharif Atkins, Bree Turner, TIFFANY ELLE, TORU UCHIKADO, LEXI ALEXANDER, TSUYOSHI IHARA and BAHIA HAIFI.

Natalia Lazarus, daughter of a diplomat and psychologist is a multi-talented, alluring and contemporary Actress, Director and Stage Producer with international flair and multi-lingual skills (Spanish, French, Italian and English). She was educated around the world from Sorbonne University in Paris, NYU, American Academy of Dramatic Arts, The University of London and The British Film Institute.

Natalia has devoted her life to participating in the seven lively arts. To that end she has acted, directed and produced more than 35 stage productions and numerous Television guest starring appearances. She has appeared in over 22 commercials which resulted in her being the voice for Estee Lauder.

