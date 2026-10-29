Sandra Bernhard to Perform CAUGHT OFF GUARD at The Wallis

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Multi-hyphenate performer Sandra Bernhard will return to the Wallis with her new show Caught Off Guard –which showcases her signature blend of razor-sharp wit, social commentary, and unexpected tenderness. Bernhard performs two shows in the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Center for the Performing Arts In Beverly Hills on December 5, 2026 at 7:00 and 9:30 pm.

In these wild, “how-low-can-we-go” times, Bernhard meets the chaos head-on — often while admitting she's caught completely off guard. With her unmistakable groove and effortless cool, Bernhard delivers an evening of perfectly curated music, personal storytelling, and unfiltered observations that will make you laugh, think, and probably dance in your seat. This is your chance to spend time with one of comedy's most original and fearless voices.

Of Caught Off Guard, Bernhard says, “It's been a couple of years of playing it cool and I don't mean in the jazz sense of the word.”

“These are crazy times, and Sandy doesn't like that vibe! But she's rising to the occasion, even when she's Caught Off Guard, which is on a daily basis. If you like staying high, getting carried away on perfumed breezes… Or if your setting is continental, a little sentimental, then Sandy is your girl. She's there to guide you through these treacherous times, with a groove, beat and style you've become accustomed to.”

“Just when you think you can't take it anymore, pick up the touch tone and reserve a seat for the one and only Sandy B. Maybe it won't change the planet but it sure will elevate the conversation.”

About Sandra Bernhard

Sandra Bernhard's career spans five decades and continues to shape culture across comedy, film, television, and live performance. Last year, Bernhard appeared in the Oscar-nominated A24 feature “Marty Supreme” opposite Timothée Chalamet, directed by Josh Safdie, and joins Season 4 of HBO's “The White Lotus,” filming this year. She also graced the cover of the March 2026 Town & Country. Recent television highlights include Season Two of Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed “Severance,” a guest judge turn on “RuPaul's Drag Race” (MTV), Netflix's “Survival of the Thickest” opposite Michelle Buteau, and, on Disney+, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” where she starred as one of the Gray Sisters, alongside Margaret Cho and Kristen Schaal.

In 2024, Bernhard appeared in the Netflix documentary “Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution” and CBS's “So Help Me Todd,” following her work in FX's “American Horror Story: NYC.” She was also a series regular on FX's Emmy-winning “Pose,” reprising her acclaimed role as Nurse Judy Kubrak, and made a memorable guest appearance on “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.”

A pioneer of the modern one-woman show, Bernhard's live performances fuse stand-up, cabaret, rock-and-roll, and social commentary. She was named one of Comedy Central's “100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time” and delivered a standout set for Netflix Is a Joke's “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration.”

In December 2026, she marks the 20th anniversary of her iconic annual holiday residency at Joe's Pub in New York City. Notable stage works include Without You I'm Nothing, I'm Still Here… Damn It!, Everything Bad and Beautiful, and #blessed.

Her film credits include Martin Scorsese's “The King of Comedy” opposite Robert De Niro and Jerry Lewis—earning her the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress—along with “Track 29,” “Hudson Hawk,” “Dinner Rush” and the performance film “Without You I'm Nothing.”

Television credits include “Roseanne,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “The Sopranos,” “Will & Grace,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “You're the Worst,” “Difficult People,” “Broad City,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Two Broke Girls.” She made nearly 30 guest appearances on Late Night with David Letterman.

Bernhard has released three music albums— “I'm Your Woman,” “Excuses for Bad Behavior,” and “Whatever It Takes”—and authored three books: “May I Kiss You on the Lips, Miss Sandra?,” “Confessions of a Pretty Lady,” and “Love, Love and Love.” She is currently in her 10th year hosting the weekly SiriusXM Radio Andy show “Sandyland,” for which she received a Gracie Award.





Photo Credit: - Joshua Jordan

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 18 Hrs 50 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming