Video: THE FAMILY ALBUM's 'What If I'm Wrong' Featured in La Jolla Playhouse Series

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THE FAMILY ALBUM is the subject of a new video from La Jolla Playhouse, which has posted a performance of "What If I'm Wrong" as part of its ongoing Sibling Sessions series. The visual EP installment gives audiences another musical excerpt from the show outside of the full stage production.

THE FAMILY ALBUM features a book by Sam Chanse, with music and lyrics by MILCK (Connie K. Lim). The musical follows the Bing siblings, eldest sister Charlotte, middle child Mia and youngest son Daniel, as old tensions resurface in the wake of their mother's hospitalization and Mia's return home after a long absence.

The Sibling Sessions series has so far drawn multiple songs from the musical's world-premiere run at La Jolla Playhouse, giving the show continued visibility through standalone performance clips released on the theatre's YouTube channel. "What If I'm Wrong" marks the latest entry in that rollout, following earlier songs centered on the Bing siblings' fractured family dynamic.

The series previously featured "I Can Do That," spotlighting Mia Bing's aspiring singer-songwriter arc, and "Golden Child," which introduced the three siblings as tensions surfaced around their mother's hospitalization.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 07 Hrs 54 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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