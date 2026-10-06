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Video: THE FAMILY ALBUM's 'What If I'm Wrong' Featured in La Jolla Playhouse Series

The latest Sibling Sessions clip offers another musical moment from the Bing family's story.

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THE FAMILY ALBUM is the subject of a new video from La Jolla Playhouse, which has posted a performance of "What If I'm Wrong" as part of its ongoing Sibling Sessions series. The visual EP installment gives audiences another musical excerpt from the show outside of the full stage production.

THE FAMILY ALBUM features a book by Sam Chanse, with music and lyrics by MILCK (Connie K. Lim). The musical follows the Bing siblings, eldest sister Charlotte, middle child Mia and youngest son Daniel, as old tensions resurface in the wake of their mother's hospitalization and Mia's return home after a long absence.

The Sibling Sessions series has so far drawn multiple songs from the musical's world-premiere run at La Jolla Playhouse, giving the show continued visibility through standalone performance clips released on the theatre's YouTube channel. "What If I'm Wrong" marks the latest entry in that rollout, following earlier songs centered on the Bing siblings' fractured family dynamic.

The series previously featured "I Can Do That," spotlighting Mia Bing's aspiring singer-songwriter arc, and "Golden Child," which introduced the three siblings as tensions surfaced around their mother's hospitalization.

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